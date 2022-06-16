Shopping

Adidas Golf Apparel Is Up to 70% Off at Amazon — Shop Trending Styles for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Golf Apparel
Adidas

Golf season is in full swing. And whether you're an amateur golfer or good enough to tee off with the pros, you'll need the right golf apparel to help you dress the part — and keep you feeling supported on the course in even the hottest summer temps.

Fortunately, with Amazon's super secret Adidas golf apparel section, restocking your closet with sporty, athleticwear essentials for the new season doesn't have to come at a hefty cost. In fact, shoppers can even score on deals of up to 70% off on best-selling Adidas golf styles.

Shop Adidas on Sale

From breathable golf shorts and plaid pants to polo tops, tennis skirts and so much more, Amazon's Adidas golf apparel hub is abundant with some of today's trendiest athleticwear styles for men, women and any golf enthusiast looking to hit the greens with a fresh, new 'fit.

But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast. 

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best finds from Amazon's under-the-radar Adidas golf apparel section. Plus, shop top deals from the Nike summer sale, and check out golf gifts that your dad will love getting this Father's Day.

Ultimate 365 Short
Ultimate 365 Short
Amazon
Ultimate 365 Short

These sporty men's shorts are built with lip-on front pockets and back welt pockets for added carrying convenience.

$65$48
Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon
Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

Perfect all of your swings in style with this red-hot Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt.

$55$46
Go-to Sleeveless Primegreen Polo Shirt
Go-to Sleeveless Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon
Go-to Sleeveless Primegreen Polo Shirt

Even on the warmest days of summer, trekking the golf course will be a breeze with the help of this cooling, sleeveless polo shirt.

$60$25
Ultimate365 Primegreen Night Camo Print Short
Ultimate365 Primegreen Night Camo Print Short
Amazon
Ultimate365 Primegreen Night Camo Print Short

From the golf course to the office, these polished and printed shorts provide so much style versatility.

$75$22
Primegreen Cold.rdy Legging
Primegreen Cold.rdy Legging
Amazon
Primegreen Cold.rdy Legging

You can't go wrong with having a staple pair of stretchy leggings in your wardrobe.

$75$45
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt

Golf and polo shirts are practically synonymous with one another.

$65$35
Ultimate365 Adistar Skort
Ultimate365 Adistar Skort
Amazon
Ultimate365 Adistar Skort

Looking to nail TikTok's tenniscore aesthetic this summer? This sporty skort should do the trick.

$70$49
Casual Golf Jacket
Casual Golf Jacket
Amazon
Casual Golf Jacket

It's never too early to stock up on golf apparel for winter — especially when its 30% off.

$200$140

