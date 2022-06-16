Adidas Golf Apparel Is Up to 70% Off at Amazon — Shop Trending Styles for Summer
Golf season is in full swing. And whether you're an amateur golfer or good enough to tee off with the pros, you'll need the right golf apparel to help you dress the part — and keep you feeling supported on the course in even the hottest summer temps.
Fortunately, with Amazon's super secret Adidas golf apparel section, restocking your closet with sporty, athleticwear essentials for the new season doesn't have to come at a hefty cost. In fact, shoppers can even score on deals of up to 70% off on best-selling Adidas golf styles.
From breathable golf shorts and plaid pants to polo tops, tennis skirts and so much more, Amazon's Adidas golf apparel hub is abundant with some of today's trendiest athleticwear styles for men, women and any golf enthusiast looking to hit the greens with a fresh, new 'fit.
But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best finds from Amazon's under-the-radar Adidas golf apparel section. Plus, shop top deals from the Nike summer sale, and check out golf gifts that your dad will love getting this Father's Day.
These sporty men's shorts are built with lip-on front pockets and back welt pockets for added carrying convenience.
Perfect all of your swings in style with this red-hot Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt.
Even on the warmest days of summer, trekking the golf course will be a breeze with the help of this cooling, sleeveless polo shirt.
From the golf course to the office, these polished and printed shorts provide so much style versatility.
You can't go wrong with having a staple pair of stretchy leggings in your wardrobe.
Golf and polo shirts are practically synonymous with one another.
Looking to nail TikTok's tenniscore aesthetic this summer? This sporty skort should do the trick.
It's never too early to stock up on golf apparel for winter — especially when its 30% off.
