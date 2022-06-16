Golf season is in full swing. And whether you're an amateur golfer or good enough to tee off with the pros, you'll need the right golf apparel to help you dress the part — and keep you feeling supported on the course in even the hottest summer temps.

Fortunately, with Amazon's super secret Adidas golf apparel section, restocking your closet with sporty, athleticwear essentials for the new season doesn't have to come at a hefty cost. In fact, shoppers can even score on deals of up to 70% off on best-selling Adidas golf styles.

Shop Adidas on Sale

From breathable golf shorts and plaid pants to polo tops, tennis skirts and so much more, Amazon's Adidas golf apparel hub is abundant with some of today's trendiest athleticwear styles for men, women and any golf enthusiast looking to hit the greens with a fresh, new 'fit.

But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best finds from Amazon's under-the-radar Adidas golf apparel section. Plus, shop top deals from the Nike summer sale, and check out golf gifts that your dad will love getting this Father's Day.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Nike Summer Sale: The Best Deals on Shoes and Clothes Up to 50% Off

Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors

This Bella Hadid-Approved Cooling Bra Is Just $17 -- Shop the Look

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon