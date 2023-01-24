Shopping

AirPods Pro Are 20% Off Right Now, Plus More of the Best Apple Deals: iPads, MacBooks, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this week's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro were released this past fall, leading to discounts on previous AirPods models. Right now, the first-gen AirPods Pro are on sale for 20% off. 

Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $50 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

$249$200

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst  Amazon's can't-miss deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals in 2023 available now.

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale and make perfect Valentine's Day gifts. Typically retailing for $250, Amazon’s AirPods sale has the noise-cancelling earbuds' price marked down to $239, but there is even sweeter deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life. 

$250$239
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

$159$100
Apple AirPods Max

These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. 

$549$500
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.

$29$18

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.  

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. 

$399$369
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

The Apple Watch Series 4 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected. 

$849$743

Best Apple MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,500$2,100
14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Get up to $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both storage sizes. 

$2,499$1,999
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$2,145
2022 Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. 

$1,499$1,399
2020 Apple MacBook Air

This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. 

$999$899

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil. 

2022 Apple iPad Air

The brand new Apple iPad is perfect for those who are looking to stream, read, or just check the news while on the go. 

$749$706
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$609$530
Apple Magic Keyboard

Accessorize your iPad properly with Apple's tech-supporting Magic Keyboard.

$349$256

Best Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K. 

$179$105
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

$99$79

