Three of the top four seeds face off in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open semifinals tonight. The match between world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has all the makings of a classic as the two tennis powerhouses resume their rivalry. It's the Indian Wells rematch we've all been waiting for in the same round, on the same stage.

Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev on Thursday just two months after the US Open finalist him a tough four-set loss in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Now the defending Indian Wells champion faces Janik Sinner in a blockbuster semifinal match. The winner will become the world No. 2 on Monday, which would be a new career-high ranking for Sinner.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner, including all the Indian Wells semifinal streaming details.

How to Watch Alcaraz vs. Sinner Without Cable

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch tonight's semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is with a live TV streaming streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of Indian Wells online for free.

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

What time is the Alcaraz vs. Sinner Semifinal Match?

Today's Indian Wells semifinal match of Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner starts at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

Indian Wells 2024 Semifinals Schedule

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open kicked off Wednesday, March 6. The 12-day schedule now enters the men's semifinal matches today. Below, check out the full BNP Paribas Open schedule.

Men's Singles Semifinals

8:00 p.m. PT: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner

9:20 p.m. PT: Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev

Indian Wells 2024 TV Schedule

Here's the remaining Indian Wells tournament broadcast times as well as the TV channel and streaming information. All times Eastern.

Saturday, March 16

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Doubles Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: ATP Semifinals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Singles Finals

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: ATP Singles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

