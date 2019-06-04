Alex Rodriguez is adding some humor to an uncomfortable situation.

During Fox 5's Good Day New York on Monday, the 43-year-old former baseball pro opened up about the invasive photo of himself in the bathroom that was released last month.

"I’m certainly not suing," Rodriguez said of the pic that has gone viral. "The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there! I wasn’t ready for that picture. But look, it is what it is."

Making light of the incident, Rodriguez quipped, "I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am!"

As for the action he is taking, Rodriguez revealed that the investigation is still ongoing because "you don’t want the next person for that to happen."

"It’s really a weird thing," he said. "I’m happier that it was me [rather than] my better half [Jennifer Lopez] or one of the children."

Rodriguez's fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, wasn't in the photo, but her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, did comment on the pic.

"It sets a bad precedent, but honestly, he looked good in that shirt," Anthony, who recently hung out with the engaged pair, said during an interview with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos on his nationally syndicated TÚ 94.9 morning show. "Oh, if you are going to a bathroom in a Tom Ford shirt, do it, bro."

"He never has a bad moment," Anthony added.

While on the local news show, Rodriguez also opened up about his March proposal to Lopez, even revealing what he said to the 49-year-old entertainer.

"I kept it simple... I don't know what I said. Something probably pretty corny. I said, 'Would you want to spend... the rest of your life with me?' Or something like that," he revealed. "And then she just kind of didn't answer for two minutes. I said, 'I'm on my knees. I'm pretty tired. My hips are hurting. Is that yes or a no?' And she goes, 'That's a yes! Are you serious?' And I go, 'Yeah, I'm serious! Can I get up now?' It was cute."

Rodriguez also spoke to the pair's blended family, which includes his two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha, as well as Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

"We're having such a great time. And look, we're both New Yorkers. We're both Latinos. We both have two parents. We both came from nothing; she came from the Bronx, I came from Washington Heights. And I think we're both grateful to have the opportunities that we have today. She loves sports. I love music, but I can't sing. I know nothing about music," he said. "... All four kids are in Miami. They go to school in Miami. They're having a great time and are blended in a way... [that] it seems like they've been together their whole life. The brothers and sisters they've been looking for their whole life. It's been great."

On Monday, ET caught up with Lopez at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards -- where she was honored with the Style Icon accolade -- and she revealed that her and Rodriguez's daughters are already calling dibs on some of her most iconic outfits.

"Ella told me, 'I want your white GRAMMY dress with the orchid,' and Emme is like 'What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don't throw that out,'" Lopez shared with a laugh. "They tell me all the time."

