If you're looking to freshen up your athleisure wear wardrobe and stock up on some comfy loungewear styles for winter (it is cozy season, after all), then Alo Yoga is definitely the best place to shop -- especially since the brand's Black Friday Sale is on now!

Holiday shoppers can take 20% off site-wide on the brand's trending styles and as a cheerful bonus some items are up to an additional 70% off. Put on your cozy clothes and shop top deals on everything from their chic high-waist airlift legging and steel blue bra combo to an ultra-cozy Kendall Jenner-approved set, and so much more.

Whether you're hoping to score the perfect Alo Yoga set to gift to the fitness guru in your life this Christmas or you're simply looking to treat yourself to one of these celeb-loved styles, you'll be able to find everything you're looking for at Alo Yoga's Black Friday Sale (and save big while you're at it).

Ahead, shop some of Alo Yoga's cutest styles at their Black Friday Sale before they're gone! Plus, check out the viral booty-lifting Amazon leggings and the best winter legging styles that you can wear almost anywhere. And take a look at our full list of the best Black Friday 2021 deals, plus our 2021 holiday gift guide for more inspiration.

