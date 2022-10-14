Amazon's early Black Friday deals may be over, but we are still eyeing the best leggings and athleisure on sale. When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga blends fashion and function into pieces you'll feel great in. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns on Amazon right now.

Countless stars have been spotted in Alo Yoga's popular activewear and athleisure styles, including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and more. There are amazing Amazon deals on Alo Yoga leggings and more workout gear, including the brand's bestselling Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift.

Alo's Vapor Leggings are also on sale for as much as 37% off. Featuring a smoothing high waistband, these Alo Yoga leggings are made with the label's ultralight nylon-lycra blend fabric to feel like a second-skin. They also offer four-way stretch and are both moisture-wicking and odor-resistant — making them must-haves for workouts and everyday errands.

Below, shop all the best Alo Yoga leggings deals available on Amazon.

Best Alo Yoga Legging Deals to Shop Now

