If you're looking to freshen up your athleisure wear wardrobe and stock up on some comfy loungewear styles for winter (it is cozy season, after all), then Alo Yoga is definitely the best place to shop -- especially since the brand's Singles Day Sale is happening now!

For a limited time, shoppers can take an additional 20% off site-wide on the brand's trending styles -- "limited time" is emphasized here though, as Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale is ending soon! Today is your last chance to shop top deals on everything from their chic high-waist airlift legging and steel blue bra combo to an ultra-cozy Kendall Jenner-approved set, and so much more.

Whether you're hoping to score the perfect Alo Yoga set to gift to the fitness guru in your life this Christmas or you're simply looking to treat yourself to one of these celeb-loved styles, you'll be able to find everything you're looking for at Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale (and save big while you're at it).

Ahead, shop some of Alo Yoga's cutest styles at their Singles Day Sale before they're gone! Plus, check out the viral booty-lifting Amazon leggings and the best winter legging styles that you can wear almost anywhere.

