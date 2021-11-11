Shopping

Alo Yoga Singles Day Sale: Last Chance to Get 20% Off Trending Athleisure Wear Styles

By ETonline Staff
Alo Yoga Singles Day Sale 2021
Alo Yoga

If you're looking to freshen up your athleisure wear wardrobe and stock up on some comfy loungewear styles for winter (it is cozy season, after all), then Alo Yoga is definitely the best place to shop -- especially since the brand's Singles Day Sale is happening now! 

For a limited time, shoppers can take an additional 20% off site-wide on the brand's trending styles -- "limited time" is emphasized here though, as Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale is ending soon! Today is your last chance to shop top deals on everything from their chic high-waist airlift legging and steel blue bra combo to an ultra-cozy Kendall Jenner-approved set, and so much more.

Whether you're hoping to score the perfect Alo Yoga set to gift to the fitness guru in your life this Christmas or you're simply looking to treat yourself to one of these celeb-loved styles, you'll be able to find everything you're looking for at Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale (and save big while you're at it).

Ahead, shop some of Alo Yoga's cutest styles at their Singles Day Sale before they're gone! Plus, check out the viral booty-lifting Amazon leggings and the best winter legging styles that you can wear almost anywhere.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Bike shorts are a Kendall Jenner staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging.
$58$46
Camel Foxy Sherpa
Camel Foxy Sherpa
Alo Yoga
Camel Foxy Sherpa
This camel-colored sherpa is as chic as it is totally cozy -- and perfect for winter, no doubt.
$188$150
Alo Yoga Women's Throwback Sock
Alo Yoga Women's Throwback Sock
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Throwback Sock
These nostalgic socks boast a combed cotton make for extra comfort.
$18$14
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Sit back and relax in style with Alo Yoga's Accolade Sweatpant -- made from diagonal French terry fabric.
$108$86
Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie
Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie
Onesies are a closet staple for supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber -- and this classically black style is just as chic.
$118$94
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Add a fresh touch to your winter color palette with this raspberry sorbet-colored long sleeve.
$62$49
Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Bra
Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Bra
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Bra
Achieve seamless style with this seamless ribbed Alo Yoga bra -- available in four colors.
$58$46
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Sierra Short Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Sierra Short Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Sierra Short Sleeve Top
Everyone needs a classic, comfy tee in their closet.
$64$51
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Slip into something a little fresher this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging -- made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 
$82$65
Alo Yoga Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Short
Alo Yoga Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Short
It might not feel like shorts weather, but the cashmere make of this style adds an extra cozy layer to a classic.
$150$120

