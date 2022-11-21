If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for this fall and winter, now's the time. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga just dropped its Black Friday 2022 Sale today, and the savings are massive. You can now get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, puffer jackets, and pants for 30% off. This Alo Yoga sale runs through Sunday, November 27, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these sitewide deals on activewear essentials and holiday gifts.

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you're sure to find something for you in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style. Let’s just say there’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are always spotted wearing Alo Yoga.

In addition to taking 30% off activewear, athletic equipment, and even skincare, the Alo Yoga Black Friday has sale styles up to 70% off. With sitewide deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop from the Alo Black Friday Sale to help you get started. Below are eight must-have picks you need to add to your cart, asap.

Alosoft Protection Turtleneck Alo Yoga Alosoft Protection Turtleneck The ultra-versatile Alosoft Protection Turtleneck is a year round fave, thanks to velvety, warming-yet-breathable Alosoft. Pair this full-length top with matching Alosoft leggings for a perf studio-to-street look. $78 $46 Shop Now

High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging Sleek and ultra-smoothing, these leggings have a higher waistband that is shaping and pairs well with cropped tops and cute bras. $128 $76 Shop Now

Gold Rush Puffer Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer We love the cinched bottom on this luxe, cold-weather puffer. Plus, a hidden interior zipper and side-entry, zippered pockets keep you and your essentials secure. $198 $138 Shop Now

Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer Alo Yoga Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style. $228 $159 Shop Now

Soho Sweatpant Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant Seriously snuggly and breathable, who wouldn't love being gifted new go-to sweatpants this winter? $108 $64 Shop Now

Black Friday boilerplate: For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $150 On Theragun Devices at Therabody's Black Friday Sale

12 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are On Sale Now

Celeb-Inspired Leather and Faux Leather Leggings for Any Occasion

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color