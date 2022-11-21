Shopping

Alo Yoga's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear: Save 30% On Leggings, Jackets, and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Alo Yoga Singles Day Sale
Alo Yoga

If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for this fall and winter, now's the time. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga just dropped its Black Friday 2022 Sale today, and the savings are massive. You can now get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, puffer jackets, and pants for 30% off. This Alo Yoga sale runs through Sunday, November 27, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these sitewide deals on activewear essentials and holiday gifts

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you're sure to find something for you in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style. Let’s just say there’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are always spotted wearing Alo Yoga. 

In addition to taking 30% off activewear, athletic equipment, and even skincare, the Alo Yoga Black Friday has sale styles up to 70% off. With sitewide deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop from the Alo Black Friday Sale to help you get started. Below are eight must-have picks you need to add to your cart, asap.

Alosoft Protection Turtleneck
Alosoft Protection Turtleneck
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Protection Turtleneck

The ultra-versatile Alosoft Protection Turtleneck is a year round fave, thanks to velvety, warming-yet-breathable Alosoft. Pair this full-length top with matching Alosoft leggings for a perf studio-to-street look.

    $78$46
    7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
    7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING
    Alo Yoga
    7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

    These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin that sculpts and smooths. Grab them now for 30% off. 

    $128$89
    High-Waist Airlift Legging
    High-Waist Airlift Legging
    Alo Yoga
    High-Waist Airlift Legging

    Sleek and ultra-smoothing, these leggings have a higher waistband that is shaping and pairs well with cropped tops and cute bras. 

    $128$76
    Micro Corduroy Winter Break Mock Neck
    Micro Corduroy Winter Break Mock Neck
    Alo Yoga
    Micro Corduroy Winter Break Mock Neck

    Effortlessly elevated, Alo's new winter-weather layering essential is made from an ultra-warm micro corduroy fabric that pairs great with high-waisted pants. 

      $64$44
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
      Alo Yoga
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

      Hit the court in the sleek Grand Slam Tennis Skirt that is high-waisted, thick-banded, and pleated. 

      $78$54
      Aspen Love Puffer Jacket
      Aspen Love Puffer Jacket
      Alo Yoga
      Aspen Love Puffer Jacket

      Lock in warmth during the cold weather months and adjust your cozy look with the Alo jacket's removable hood. 

        $248$173
        Gold Rush Puffer
        Gold Rush Puffer
        Alo Yoga
        Gold Rush Puffer

        We love the cinched bottom on this luxe, cold-weather puffer. Plus, a hidden interior zipper and side-entry, zippered pockets keep you and your essentials secure.

          $198$138
          Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer
          Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer
          Alo Yoga
          Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer

          Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style.

          $228$159
          Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
          Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
          Alo Yoga
          Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging

          Slip into something a little fresher this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 

          $98$68
          7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
          7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRBRUSH LEGGING
          Alo Yoga
          7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

          Get your smoothest silhouette with these sculpting leggings in a new cropped length.

          $98$68
          Soho Sweatpant
          Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants
          Alo Yoga
          Soho Sweatpant

          Seriously snuggly and breathable, who wouldn't love being gifted new go-to sweatpants this winter? 

          $108$64

