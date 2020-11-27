Shopping

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg, Soludos and More.

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Amazon Black Friday is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at the at Amazon Black Friday event at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. Amazon Black Friday 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's Black Friday 2020.

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
REGULARLY $99
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
REGULARLY $100
Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 41% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $79.95
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are major -- for a minor price. 
REGULARLY $215
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $120
Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer.
REGULARLY $182.32
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
REGULARLY $89.95
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $154.99
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Amazon
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver.
REGULARLY $44.99
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
REGULARLY $99
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
REGULARLY $79
Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles.
REGULARLY $40
Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandal
Amazon
Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
These leather Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals come in four colors: tan, black, rose gold and yellow.
REGULARLY $59.95
On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. 
REGULARLY $50

