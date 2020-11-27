Amazon Black Friday: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Looking for a new bag to start the holiday season off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at the Amazon Black Friday sale. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure. REGULARLY $149 $79.99 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also is 60% off, while supplies last. $90.35 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $78.81 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $200 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $92.40 at Amazon

Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have! ORIGINALLY $109.40 $99 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $144.50 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $94.99 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $27.68 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Best Black Friday 2020 Rebecca Minkoff Deals: Take Up to 30% Sitewide

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here! Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Black Friday 2020: Best Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target, Kate Spade & More

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals -- Best 83 Sales We've Found

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 50-70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel and More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on UGG

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Designer Backpacks

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List

Amazon's Holiday Dash: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Frye Handbags at Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Handbag, Jewelry & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Amazon Black Friday Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale