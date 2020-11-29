The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts!

As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals on UGG styles at the Amazon Cyber Monday. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Cyber Monday Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper UGG Amazon Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper UGG These fluffy sandals are a big hit among the fashion crowd. Starting $99.95 at Amazon

Women's Milo Slipper Koolaburra by UGG Amazon Women's Milo Slipper Koolaburra by UGG Add these comfy, fuzzy slippers from Koolaburra by UGG to your loungewear look. REGULARLY $49.95 $44.99 at Amazon

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. REGULARLY $150 $76 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. REGULARLY $169.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon

Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG Amazon Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. $67.99 at Amazon

Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG Amazon Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG These classic UGG rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. $84.95 at Amazon

Jass Sneaker UGG Amazon Jass Sneaker UGG In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers. REGULARLY $100 $67.99 at Amazon

Coquette Slipper UGG Amazon Coquette Slipper UGG Easy UGG mule-style slippers to pair with your favorite loungewear. $119.99 and up at Amazon

Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG Amazon Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG The UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe is a shawl collar robe with plush fleece lining. $148 at Amazon

Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG Amazon Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift for the man in your life.. REGULARLY $125 $96.75 at Amazon

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 and up at Amazon

Ascot Slipper UGG Amazon Ascot Slipper UGG The UGG Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. REGULARLY $110 $65.99 at Amazon

Men's Scuff Logo Slipper UGG Amazon Men's Scuff Logo Slipper UGG These UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slippers are crafted with 100% wool, a suede sole and sheepskin insole. These are the perfect comfy gift for the men in your life. $90 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 Sale: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

Lululemon's Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More

Coach Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel and More

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

How Allbirds Is Doing Black Friday 2020 Differently

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Handbag Deals -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

The Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals from Adidas

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $200 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals Under $100

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $200 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off