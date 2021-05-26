Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 202 Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Summer is almost here and while we're focused on spring cleaning and clearing out the closet, we've found some room for new handbags from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals which is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. With the summer season quickly approaching, Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale as part of Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off. This Sale is the perfect time to save big on summer fashion.

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals. As things begin to open up and warm up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. Now is the perfect time to shop for your summer clothes. With deals across multiple brands, Amazon is making your summer clothes shopping easier for everyone.

Spring in full swing and summer on it's way, Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is also a great opportunity to shop white hot deals and fashion sales from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Fashion sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dyekids shoes, bras, underwear, watchesleggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jacketsluggage, fitness trackers and more.

If you're looking beyond bags, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you and your loved ones need stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, great deals are just a click away with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts available on Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. But hurry: The deals are winding down! 

Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
We love the slouchy style of this hobo bag for summer. Get it now for more than $90 off the regular price. 
$182 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag W/Studs
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
This adorably fabulous bag is everything you like about feed bags only smaller. This one features stud embellishments. 
$139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Sling it over your shoulder or use the handles to make it a handbag, this adorable satchel will be your new favorite purse. 
$121 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Bigger than a wallet and smaller than a purse, this chain wallet is the best of both worlds. 
$151 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Megan Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories.
$171 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. 
$195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Cute and feminine, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag or a clutch. 
$175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $201 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature -- you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. Get it now for 63% off the original price. 
$84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. 
$63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Leo Clutch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. 
$118 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Sometimes you need to carry your essentials on your back. With Rebecca Minkoff's Convertible Mini Julian Backpack, you can do it in style. 
$189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
This spacious bag is big enough to hold everything you need to get by from day-to-day. Get it now for more than $165 off the original price.
$133 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote
This sleek and spacious bag has enough room to carry your essentials along with a laptop, water bottle or whatever else you need to tote. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Who doesn't love a good hobo bag? This one from Rebecca Minkoff is chic yet practical and features pebbled leather to make a stylish statement. 
$183 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)

