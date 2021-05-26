Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

We're gearing up for sunny days and right now we're finding tons of discounts on summer fashion with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals! Right now, we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.

Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

If sunny days make you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts.

Birkenstock Mayari Amazon Birkenstock Mayari Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal Amazon Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124) Buy Now

KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal Amazon KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal If you're looking for a sandal to hike or camp in, this is more comfortable than a running shoe -- and you can even where it with socks when it gets a bit chilly in the woods. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Soludos Women's Capri Heels Amazon Soludos Women's Capri Heels When you're ready to step out this summer, skip the flip flops and do it in style with these Capri Heels from Soludos. With a little more lift than a flat sandal, these heeled sandals are suited more for a dressy outfit than a day at the beach. $58 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. $52 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Clarks Annadel Bari Platform Amazon Clarks Annadel Bari Platform These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a 78% discount will. $42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal Amazon Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. This Vionic walking sandal has orthotic support with an ankle strap to keep your shoe in place. This one goes well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses. $36 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Bloomingdale's Memorial Day Sale: Take An Extra 50% Off Clearance

30 Memorial Day 2021 Sales That Have Already Started

These $17 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at the Amazon Sale

28 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

23 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, New Balance and More

Best Amazon Deals: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $39

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More