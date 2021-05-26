Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Sandals Deals
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We're gearing up for sunny days and right now we're finding tons of discounts on summer fashion with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals! Right now, we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. 

Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

If sunny days make you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. 

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon deals

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts.

Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
These Tory Burch slides are the everyday sandals everyone needs.
$210 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
If you're looking for stylish sandals for a warm weather casual outfit, these espadrilles from Soludos check all the boxes.
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Birkenstock Mayari
Birkenstock Mayari
Amazon
Birkenstock Mayari
Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come.
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
Bandolino Women's Madia Dress Sandal
Amazon
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124)
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Canyon Flat Sandal
Amazon
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
A summer wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of flat sandals. Get these Sam Edelman sandals at a discount of up to 85% off the original price. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Amazon
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
If you're looking for casual sandals that make a statement, these Marc Fisher slides are what you want. 
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
Amazon
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
If you're looking for a sandal to hike or camp in, this is more comfortable than a running shoe -- and you can even where it with socks when it gets a bit chilly in the woods.
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Amazon
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals. 
$59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with wide-leg jeans. 
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
Amazon
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
When you're ready to step out this summer, skip the flip flops and do it in style with these Capri Heels from Soludos. With a little more lift than a flat sandal, these heeled sandals are suited more for a dressy outfit than a day at the beach.
$58 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
1970s colors in 2000s form with these platform flip flops that are so comfortable you'll feel like you're walking around in bare feet. 
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
These earthy sandals are meant to be worn with long flowy dresses. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Amazon
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Women's Zashti Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. 
$52 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a 78% discount will. 
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Clarks Women's Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
These sassy sandals don't look like it, but they are made for walking. Amazon customers rave about how they're such a comfortable sandal.
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Amazon
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. This Vionic walking sandal has orthotic support with an ankle strap to keep your shoe in place. This one goes well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses.
$36 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Sandals
Amazon
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Shop now to get a pair for more than 50% off the original price. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers hiking sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the trail or use them as your go-to everyday summer shoe. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)

RELATED CONTENT: 

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Bloomingdale's Memorial Day Sale: Take An Extra 50% Off Clearance

30 Memorial Day 2021 Sales That Have Already Started

These $17 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at the Amazon Sale

28 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

23 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, New Balance and More

Best Amazon Deals: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $39

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More