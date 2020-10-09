Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags & More
Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale.
Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest Fall sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.
Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig
Shop ET Style's top picks from Rebecca Minkoff at the Amazon Big Fall Sale.
The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last.
This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop
Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More
Amazon Fall Sale: Shop $25 Tanya Taylor Headbands
Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes
Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Save an Extra 20% on Clearance Items
Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags Jewelry & More
Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Hutton Handbag Collaboration
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More
$100s Off These Frye Handbags at Amazon's Fall Sale
Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags
Amazon's Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% on Tory Burch Bags and More
Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off
Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff Purses & More
This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at the Amazon Fall Sale
Amazon's Fall Sale: Take 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags and More
Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Watches