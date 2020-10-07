Amazon Fall Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags & More

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest Fall sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Rebecca Minkoff at the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $76.50 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $94.80 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $32.71 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $89.99 at Amazon

