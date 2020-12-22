The holiday season is underway and Amazon has made it super easy to shop for gifts for everyone on your list. The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still here, so now's the time to grab red hot deals on Alo Yoga apparel while supplies last! This athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces, which are even more enticing when they're on sale. Score a deal or discount on all kinds of stylish leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts and more. Be sure to check Amazon's Holiday Deals event for more holiday shopping deals and steals.

Below, shop the best deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga that are available from theAmazon Holiday Deals event.

Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. Grab them while you can because they're nearly sold out. REGULARLY $110 $98 at Amazon

The brand has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. Check out more options below.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: They're almost gone! $71.95 at Amazon

Fall Ss Pull Over Hoodie Alo Yoga Amazon Fall Ss Pull Over Hoodie Alo Yoga Rock this Pull Over Hoodie over your leggings and shirt. This Alo Yoga sweatshirt comes with a drawstring hood. REGULARLY $125.90 $82.46 at Amazon

Women’s Airbrush Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s Airbrush Legging Alo Yoga Alo Yoga’s Airbrush leggings come in seven different designs including the popular White Camo, and Black/Gold Chakra. REGULARLY $88 $67.61 on Amazon

Women’s High Waist Endurance Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s High Waist Endurance Legging Alo Yoga This trendy Alo Yoga legging is perfect for a high-impact workout. These leggings comes in white, black and blue haze. Sizes are limited, so grab them while supplies last! REGULARLY $118 $87.89 on Amazon

Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga This polyester hoodie features an oversized silhouette, and comes in four other colors. REGULARLY $138 $116.10 at Amazon

Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints --Black, Forest Green, and Red. REGULARLY $140.00 $93.07 at Amazon

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings Alo Yoga Amazon High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings Alo Yoga Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. These Alo Yoga Leggings are are must have at 36% off. REGULARLY $125 $80.40 at Amazon

Sheila Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Sheila Legging Alo Yoga These Alo Yoga Leggings are selling out so fast! Get them while supplies last! REGULARLY $108 $85.96 at Amazon

Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Become the personification of cozy in this Alo Yoga reversible Sherpa jacket that comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $248 $196.59 at Amazon

Women’s Thigh High Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s Thigh High Legging Alo Yoga A unique spin on the typical stirrup design, Alo Yoga's Thigh High Leggings are flying off the shelves so grab them while you can. REGULARLY $108 $80.93 on Amazon

Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga's lightweight nylon jacket, with breathable net and mesh detail, is almost sold out in select sizes. $96.56 at Amazon

