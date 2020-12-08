Shopping

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save Up To 45% Off UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers & More

By Amy Sheridan
UGG Amazon Cyber Monday 2020
Courtesy of Amazon / UGG

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still chock-full of deep discounts, so stock up until the end of year while supplies last!

As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals on UGG styles at the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Holiday Deals. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwearwatches, luggage, fitness trackerstoys and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals still available from Amazon's Holiday Deals sale.

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. This boot is also available in Black.
ORIGINALLY $149.95
Ridge Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Women's Ridge Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
Ridge Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
An UGG Mini Boot designed to be a puffer jacket for your feet. This UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot is lined with sheep fur with cold weather technology protecting you from temperatures below -32c. This boot is also available in Black and White.
REGULARLY $160
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. 
REGULARLY $84.99
Bandara Tall Boot
UGG
UGG Women's Bandara Tall Boot
Amazon
Bandara Tall Boot
UGG
These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress.
REGULARLY $275
Jass Sneaker
UGG
UGG Jass Sneaker
Amazon
Jass Sneaker
UGG
In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers.
REGULARLY $100
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black.
REGULARLY $150
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter.
REGULARLY $169.95
Women's Milo Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Milo Slipper
Amazon
Women's Milo Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG
Add these comfy, fuzzy slippers from Koolaburra by UGG to your loungewear look. 
Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG
These fluffy sandals are a big hit among the fashion crowd. 
Men's Scuff Logo Slipper
UGG
UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slipper
Amazon
Men's Scuff Logo Slipper
UGG
These UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slippers are crafted with 100% wool, a suede sole and sheepskin insole. These are the perfect comfy gift for the men in your life.
Coquette Slipper
UGG
UGG Coquette Slipper
Amazon
Coquette Slipper
UGG
Easy UGG mule-style slippers to pair with your favorite loungewear. 
Women's Portola Reversible Robe
UGG
UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe
Amazon
Women's Portola Reversible Robe
UGG
The UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe is a shawl collar robe with plush fleece lining.
Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG
The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. 
REGULARLY $110
Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe
UGG
UGG Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
Amazon
Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe
UGG
These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift for the man in your life.. 
REGULARLY $125
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
REGULARLY $50
Ascot Slipper
UGG
UGG Ascot Slipper
Amazon
Ascot Slipper
UGG
The UGG Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. 
REGULARLY $119

