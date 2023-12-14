Sales & Deals

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Men's Watches That Will Arrive Just in Time for Christmas

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Citizen Watch
Citizen
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:34 AM PST, December 14, 2023

Save up to 64% on a men's watch from Citizen, Timex, Bulova, Fossil and more.

Men are hard to shop for, and time is running out to find the perfect gift before Christmas. For the guy who has everything, watches stand the test of time. To make your gift shopping even easier, Amazon has a number of premium watches for men on sale right now. 

Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, Amazon is slashing prices on men's watches from the likes of Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex for the holidays. You can save up to 64% on a new watch for the special man in your life.

Shop Watches at Amazon

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Google Pixel Watch. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their outfits all year. 

Ahead, find our picks for the best Amazon holiday deals on men’s watches to buy as holiday gifts. We've included several colorways and various price points, so be sure to click over to Amazon to see all of your sale options before the shipping deadlines. The clock is ticking. Shop the best men's watches before time runs out.

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$450 $287

Shop Now

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $97

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $213

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525 $341

Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

Stay connected and productive wherever you go; respond to messages, manage your inbox, and make calls right from your wrist. Plus, enjoy 6 months of Fitbit Premium included.​​​​​​​

$350 $200

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $100 off today.

$799 $699

Shop Now

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 25% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115 $86

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
Amazon

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$575 $327

Shop Now

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180 $104

Shop Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch and activity tracker is offered in a variety of colors and styles.

$250 $200

Shop Now

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$66 $40

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 40% on Best-Selling Activewear During the Outdoor Voices Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Best-Selling Activewear During the Outdoor Voices Sale

15 Holiday Gifts Grandparents Will Really Appreciate

Gifts

15 Holiday Gifts Grandparents Will Really Appreciate

Save Up to 20% on the Best Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Caraway

Save Up to 20% on the Best Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Caraway

The 17 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Gifts

The 17 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Holiday Shipping Deadlines: What to Know for Gifts to Arrive in Time

Gifts

Holiday Shipping Deadlines: What to Know for Gifts to Arrive in Time

The 27 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts on Sale at Walmart Right Now

Gifts

The 27 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts on Sale at Walmart Right Now

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Gifts for Men Who Don't Know What They Want

Gifts

The Best Gifts for Men Who Don't Know What They Want

Tags: