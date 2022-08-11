Shopping

Amazon Is Overflowing With Furniture Deals: Refresh Your Home With These 15 Finds up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Furniture
You can always count on Amazon to have a myriad of deals on furniture from living room seating to bar stools and even office furniture. With hundreds of deals at up to 60% off, we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture deals that Amazon has to offer.

Prime Day isn't the only time to find all the best deals on furniture. Some current sale highlights include the Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair that's marked down at 62% off and the Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk at 23% off. Of course, furniture at Amazon is brimming with more than just deals on office furniture, such as sales on coffee tables, end tables and plenty of chairs and futons.

The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help make the most of your space at home. Now that we're in the thick of Back to School season, it's time for you to finish revamping the dream bedroom, living room and patio that you've always wanted. With up to 60% off top-rated furniture brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, Decor Therapy and more, you can save hundreds of dollars on refurnishing your entire home. 

Shop Amazon Furniture Deals

Walker Edison Wood Storage Cabinet

This beautiful storage cabinet would be a wonderful addition to an entryway, kitchen, living room or bedroom.

$329$159
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa

If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.

$820$390
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.

$110$70
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack

This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.

$70$37
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$180
Ashley Bolanbrg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table

Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience. 

$367$245
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$257$160
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. 

$568$400
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring

This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

$385$148
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk

This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.

$313$242
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair

At almost half off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up. 

$285$149
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$279$168
Decor Therapy Vintage Cherry Round Side Table

Want a unique way to elevate your bedside or living room? Try this round side table that's equipped with a door and drawer for extra storage.

$255$186
Ashley Farmhouse Square Storage coffee table
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.

$503$390
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel

This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.

$450$184

