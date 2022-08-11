You can always count on Amazon to have a myriad of deals on furniture from living room seating to bar stools and even office furniture. With hundreds of deals at up to 60% off, we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture deals that Amazon has to offer.

Prime Day isn't the only time to find all the best deals on furniture. Some current sale highlights include the Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair that's marked down at 62% off and the Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk at 23% off. Of course, furniture at Amazon is brimming with more than just deals on office furniture, such as sales on coffee tables, end tables and plenty of chairs and futons.

The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help make the most of your space at home. Now that we're in the thick of Back to School season, it's time for you to finish revamping the dream bedroom, living room and patio that you've always wanted. With up to 60% off top-rated furniture brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, Decor Therapy and more, you can save hundreds of dollars on refurnishing your entire home.

Shop Amazon Furniture Deals

Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa Amazon Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up. $820 $390 Buy Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room. $110 $70 Buy Now

