Amazon Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Labor Day weekend is just a couple of days away and that means fall is on its way. Some of us are returning to the office, but we haven't lost our lust for leggings. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Labor Day Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.

Whether you're looking for new workout gear or you just want comfy work-from-home pants, right now, we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants from Amazon's Labor Day deals along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.

In case you didn't know, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts from the retail giant.

Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings:

HUE Seamless Leggings Amazon HUE Seamless Leggings If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $18 AND UP (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women Amazon YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on! $8 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $30 Buy Now

ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Amazon ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Like any good workout legging, this pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature. $22 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

