Amazon Labor Day Sale: Shop Now to Get the Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

By ET Online Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances_2
Amazon

It's Labor Day weekend and while it's always hard to say goodbye to summer, there's plenty to look forward to, especially fall cooking! After this summer, you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic -- baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. With fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Labor Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.

Looking for a deal or discount on new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more deals we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday. 

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out our selection of the best discounts on select kitchen appliances and cookware available with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor
AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor
Amazon
AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor
If you don't like chopping veggies, this $20 mini food chopper will save you from a lot of headaches.  
$20 (REGULARLY $33)
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
amazon
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
Shop now to save $100 on this air fryer from Phillips.
$300 (REGULARLY $400)
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
16.9 Oz Personal Portable Blender
Amazon
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. 
$30 (REGURLARLY $33)
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments.png
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 
$29 (REGULARLY $45)
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cookerr, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 3 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs, Best For Beginners
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cookerr, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker
Similar to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Mini combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.
$66 (REGULARLY $70)
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Amazon
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Air fry with little or no oil for healthier, crunchy fried favorites.
$91 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 
$67 (REGULARLY $115)
BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel
Calphalon
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel.png
Amazon
BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel
Calphalon
The machine's 15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso. 
$315 (REGULARLY $400)
Breville BTA730XL Bit More 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Breville BTA730XL Bit More 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Amazon
Breville BTA730XL Bit More 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Breville makes appliances so sleek looking, they could be used as decor. This toaster looks good and toasts your bread or bagel just the way you like it by giving you the option to check your toast's progress without disrupting the toasting process. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.
$163 (REGULARLY $200)
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 
$220 (REGULARLY $250)
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
COSORI Air Fryer Max XL
Cosori via Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
If you're looking to purchase an air-fryer, this is a great one to try. 
$105 (REGULARLY $120)
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This Self Operating Vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$579 (REGULARLY $600)
Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Dash
Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1000-Watt, 2.6Qt, Black
Amazon
Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Dash
Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is your must-have for that smaller kitchen space. 
$55 (REGULARLY $60)
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Amazon
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Make your own Delicious pasta right at home!!!
$30 (REGULARLY $36)
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender
This variable speed blender is great for anyone who is looking to make the best smoothies at home.
$438 (REGULARLY $550)
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Make your own sparkling water in your own home.
$140
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
$20
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Oster Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Old-fashioned corkscrews are just that. Upgrade your opening skills with the Oster 4-in-1 electric wine opener.
$30
K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Keurig
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 8 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, White.png
Amazon
K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Keurig
Less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker fits neatly on your countertop.
$80

