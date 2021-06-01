Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Sandals
We're gearing up for sunny days and right now we're finding tons of discounts on summer fashion still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale! Right now, we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals still available from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
If sunny days make you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon deals.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.
