Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More
While you might be scrambling to find a last-minute Mother's Day gift (the big day is less than a week away!), don't forget Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering deals for mom or you! Right now, we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want to pick up some strappy sandals for yourself, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If sunny days make you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
