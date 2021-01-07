Amazon New Year Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More
Amazon's New Year Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon New Year Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
Amazon's New Year Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.
Amazon's New Year Sale sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's New Year Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon's New Year Sale sale.
