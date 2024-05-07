Hot-diggity-dog! Amazon is hosting a sales event that's just our pup of tea.

Today, May 7, marks the first day of Amazon's annual Pet Day sale where customers can find paw-some deals their furry friends will love. Running for 48 hours only, this event is the perfect time to give your precious pet some extra love and attention in the form of treats, beds, chew toys, automatic feeders and other essentials.

If you're a proud pet parent, you know your fur babies deserve the best and Amazon is making their favorites even more attainable with incredible deals today and tomorrow. The best Amazon Pet Day 2024 deals include brands like Purina, Bissell, Casper and more — all for up to 50% off right now.

From more than 40% off Bedsure's orthopedic dog bed to savings on top-selling pet cameras and the TikTok-famous ChomChom pet hair remover, Amazon is going all out with purr-fect discounts on products you and your pets can't go without. Whether you want to spoil your pets, find a Mother's Day gift for a dog mom in your life, or you're preparing for your first puppy, keep scrolling below for all the best Pet Day deals happening at Amazon right now.

Best Amazon Pet Day Deals to Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you're not around? This interactive camera swivels 360 degrees so you can keep up with your pet, no matter where they roam. Talk to calm your pet down and even throw treats at them with this pet-friendly camera. $99 $69 Shop Now

Casper Dog Bed Amazon Casper Dog Bed With pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam, this Casper dog bed loves Fido back. There's also excess material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch to make the perfect sleeping spot. $169 $126 Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa Amazon Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa The automatic cat feeder for two cats comes with an adjustable meal splitter. Program and monitor your cats' meals anywhere anytime through the PETLIBRO App on your phone. You can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal. $100 $80 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $28 Shop Now

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed Amazon Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. $60 $34 Shop Now

