It's raining cat and dog deals at Amazon during the retailer's two-day sales event.
Hot-diggity-dog! Amazon is hosting a sales event that's just our pup of tea.
Today, May 7, marks the first day of Amazon's annual Pet Day sale where customers can find paw-some deals their furry friends will love. Running for 48 hours only, this event is the perfect time to give your precious pet some extra love and attention in the form of treats, beds, chew toys, automatic feeders and other essentials.
If you're a proud pet parent, you know your fur babies deserve the best and Amazon is making their favorites even more attainable with incredible deals today and tomorrow. The best Amazon Pet Day 2024 deals include brands like Purina, Bissell, Casper and more — all for up to 50% off right now.
From more than 40% off Bedsure's orthopedic dog bed to savings on top-selling pet cameras and the TikTok-famous ChomChom pet hair remover, Amazon is going all out with purr-fect discounts on products you and your pets can't go without. Whether you want to spoil your pets, find a Mother's Day gift for a dog mom in your life, or you're preparing for your first puppy, keep scrolling below for all the best Pet Day deals happening at Amazon right now.
Best Amazon Pet Day Deals to Shop Now
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you're not around? This interactive camera swivels 360 degrees so you can keep up with your pet, no matter where they roam. Talk to calm your pet down and even throw treats at them with this pet-friendly camera.
Casper Dog Bed
With pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam, this Casper dog bed loves Fido back. There's also excess material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch to make the perfect sleeping spot.
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks this summer with the help of Frontline Plus.
Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter
Now's the time to stock up on kitty litter because Amazon's Pet Day is slashing prices on some of the most popular litter brands, including this option from Purina Tidy Cats.
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Ball
Keep your dog entertained with this interactive toy that dispenses treats while they play.
Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food
Save over 50% on Fancy Feast, a popular wet cat food that's also rich in moisture to help keep kitties hydrated.
JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy
Ideal for fetch and tug-of-war, this heavy duty toy for large dogs features textured bumps that clean plaque from teeth to promote healthy teeth and gums.
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Get 30% off TikTok's favorite cleaner that works to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more.
Temptations Classic Treats Savory Salmon Flavor (Pack of 12)
A favorite for many felines, these Temptation treats are the cat's meow.
Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats
Your dog is begging for you to put these Purina beggin' strips in your cart.
Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa
The automatic cat feeder for two cats comes with an adjustable meal splitter. Program and monitor your cats' meals anywhere anytime through the PETLIBRO App on your phone. You can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.
Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws
This best-selling indoor dog mat is crafted to efficiently remove dirt and swiftly absorb moisture. It is equipped with a sturdy, textured rubber backing to prevent shifting and slipping.
Purina Friskies Grain Free Wet Cat Food
Even picky cats enjoy this wet food from Friskies that's currently 29% off.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase.
Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
This wall-mounted hammock will become your cat's new favorite spot to lounge.
Catstages Fishie Fun Feed Mat - Slow Feeder Cat Bowl
Encourage your speedy cat to slow down at meal time with this partitioned fish-shaped bowl.
Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder
Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this grinder is a wonderful alternative.
Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
For something that stands out, this adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.
Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications to control the litter box from your phone.
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.
