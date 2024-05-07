Shop
Amazon Pet Day 2024 Is Here: Shop the 22 Best Deals on Dog and Cat Essentials Starting at Just $5

Amazon Pet Day 2024
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:06 AM PDT, May 7, 2024

It's raining cat and dog deals at Amazon during the retailer's two-day sales event.

Hot-diggity-dog! Amazon is hosting a sales event that's just our pup of tea.

Today, May 7, marks the first day of Amazon's annual Pet Day sale where customers can find paw-some deals their furry friends will love. Running for 48 hours only, this event is the perfect time to give your precious pet some extra love and attention in the form of treats, beds, chew toys, automatic feeders and other essentials.

If you're a proud pet parent, you know your fur babies deserve the best and Amazon is making their favorites even more attainable with incredible deals today and tomorrow. The best Amazon Pet Day 2024 deals include brands like Purina, Bissell, Casper and more — all for up to 50% off right now.

From more than 40% off Bedsure's orthopedic dog bed to savings on top-selling pet cameras and the TikTok-famous ChomChom pet hair remover, Amazon is going all out with purr-fect discounts on products you and your pets can't go without. Whether you want to spoil your pets, find a Mother's Day gift for a dog mom in your life, or you're preparing for your first puppy, keep scrolling below for all the best Pet Day deals happening at Amazon right now.

Best Amazon Pet Day Deals to Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you're not around? This interactive camera swivels 360 degrees so you can keep up with your pet, no matter where they roam. Talk to calm your pet down and even throw treats at them with this pet-friendly camera.

$99 $69

Shop Now

Casper Dog Bed

Casper Dog Bed
Amazon

Casper Dog Bed

With pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam, this Casper dog bed loves Fido back. There's also excess material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch to make the perfect sleeping spot.

$169 $126

Shop Now

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Amazon

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks this summer with the help of Frontline Plus.

$50 $30

Frontline for Cats

Shop Now

$50 $30

Frontline for Dogs

Shop Now

Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter

Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter
Amazon

Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter

Now's the time to stock up on kitty litter because Amazon's Pet Day is slashing prices on some of the most popular litter brands, including this option from Purina Tidy Cats.

$31 $17

Shop Now

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Ball

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Ball
Amazon

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Ball

Keep your dog entertained with this interactive toy that dispenses treats while they play.

$6 $5

Shop Now

Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food

Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food
Amazon

Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food

Save over 50% on Fancy Feast, a popular wet cat food that's also rich in moisture to help keep kitties hydrated.

$18 $8

Shop Now

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy
Amazon

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy

Ideal for fetch and tug-of-war, this heavy duty toy for large dogs features textured bumps that clean plaque from teeth to promote healthy teeth and gums. 

$13 $7

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Get 30% off TikTok's favorite cleaner that works to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more.

$140 $98

Shop Now

Temptations Classic Treats Savory Salmon Flavor (Pack of 12)

Temptations Classic Treats Savory Salmon Flavor (Pack of 12)
Amazon

Temptations Classic Treats Savory Salmon Flavor (Pack of 12)

A favorite for many felines, these Temptation treats are the cat's meow.

$31 $25

Shop Now

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats
Amazon

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats

Your dog is begging for you to put these Purina beggin' strips in your cart. 

$21 $18

Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa
Amazon

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa

The automatic cat feeder for two cats comes with an adjustable meal splitter. Program and monitor your cats' meals anywhere anytime through the PETLIBRO App on your phone. You can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws
Amazon

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws

This best-selling indoor dog mat is crafted to efficiently remove dirt and swiftly absorb moisture. It is equipped with a sturdy, textured rubber backing to prevent shifting and slipping.

$16 $9

With Coupon

Shop Now

Purina Friskies Grain Free Wet Cat Food

Purina Friskies Grain Free Wet Cat Food
Amazon

Purina Friskies Grain Free Wet Cat Food

Even picky cats enjoy this wet food from Friskies that's currently 29% off. 

$48 $34

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $28

Shop Now

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Amazon

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

$26 $21

Shop Now

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. 

$60 $34

Shop Now

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Amazon

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

This wall-mounted hammock will become your cat's new favorite spot to lounge. 

$35 $29

Shop Now

Catstages Fishie Fun Feed Mat - Slow Feeder Cat Bowl

Catstages Fishie Fun Feed Mat - Slow Feeder Cat Bowl
Amazon

Catstages Fishie Fun Feed Mat - Slow Feeder Cat Bowl

Encourage your speedy cat to slow down at meal time with this partitioned fish-shaped bowl.

$10 $6

Shop Now

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder
Amazon

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this grinder is a wonderful alternative.

$50 $28

Shop Now

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Amazon

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

For something that stands out, this adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.

$48 $30

Shop Now

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications to control the litter box from your phone.

$500 $400

Shop Now

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35 $30

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

