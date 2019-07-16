Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Deals Under $50 -- Supergoop!, Sam Edelman & More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
street style amazon prime day sales under 50
Timur Emek/Getty Images

Deals on deals! 

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, but today is the last day, meaning we have limited time to score as much discounts as we can. 

To ensure you're getting the best deals, we've narrowed them down to the top fashion and beauty sale items that are available for under $50 -- such as a $35 Levi's denim jacket and a $7 Physicians Formula bronzer that has amazing reviews.  

Shop Prime Day's best affordable discounts that won't sacrifice your budget. 

Splendid Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Splendid Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $48 $28

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer
Amazon

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer, $15 $7 

Circus by Sam Edelman Suzanna Sandal
Amazon

Circus by Sam Edelman Suzanna Sandal, Up to 70% off

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner
Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner, $22 $16

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Trucker Jacket, $55 $35

Deciniee Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools Set
Amazon

Deciniee Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools Set, $30 $17

Gaiam Capri Yoga Pants
Amazon

Gaiam Capri Yoga Pants, $37 $26

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother
Amazon

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, $28 $20 

Alo Yoga Sunny Strappy Bra
Amazon

Alo Yoga Sunny Strappy Bra, $54 $38

Supergoop! SPF 30 Anti-Aging City Sunscreen Serum
Amazon

Supergoop! SPF 30 Anti-Aging City Sunscreen Serum, $42 $30

Levi's Plus Size 711 Skinny Jean
Amazon

Levi's Plus Size 711 Skinny Jean, $50 $32

 

Boscia Detoxifying Cleanser
Amazon

Boscia Detoxifying Cleanser, $30 $21

Liverpool Peyton Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon

Liverpool Peyton Boyfriend Jeans, $79 $42

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $60 $35

Gyryp Handwoven Round Bag
Amazon

Gyryp Handwoven Round Bag, $30 $24

Waterpik electric water flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, $80 $40

Drop of Divinti Pearl Hair Clip 9-Pc. Set
Amazon

Drop of Divinti Pearl Hair Clip 9-Pc. Set, $10 $9

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
Amazon

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo, $32 $23

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals from Clarisonic, Ghd, Revlon & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Fashion Deals From Levi's, Splendid, Theory & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Activewear Deals From Adidas, Puma, Reebok & More

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba & More!

Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Is Now Available for Pre-Order