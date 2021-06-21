Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings

From coast to coast, we saw a big wardrobe shift. High-waisted leggings are the new high-waisted jeans as work and workouts transitioned to work from home and home workouts. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon Prime Day Deals, Prime Day shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.

Whether you're looking for new workout gear or you just want comfy work-from-home pants, right now, we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants during Amazon Prime Day along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a Prime Day deal to score.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer leggings we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon Prime Day Deals.

YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women Amazon YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on! $5 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

HUE Seamless Leggings Amazon HUE Seamless Leggings If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $18 AND UP (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

