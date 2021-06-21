Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is here! but right now you can save big bucks on our favorite designer brands with Amazon Prime Day! That includes Vera Bradley -- you can get her bags at huge markdowns with Amazon Prime Day. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for summer! Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time. 

Deep discounts don't stop with Vera Bradley. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

If you're looking for deals across all categories, check out ET's picks of the Best 265 Prime Day Deals you can shop now! 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon Prime Day.

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
At 29% off this Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag is a no brainer.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Travel this summer with this lightweight Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag. At 55% off, this weather-friendly duffle bag is perfect for weekend or long travel.
$58 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Vera Bradley Picnic & Beach Blanket
Vera Bradley Picnic & Beach Blanket
Amazon
Vera Bradley Picnic & Beach Blanket
Get summer ready with this Vera Bradley Blanket. Use it for a Picnic or a day at the Beach, this Vera Bradley blanket is easy to carry around wherever you go.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Going on a weekend getaway? Store your essentials and just enough to get you through the weekend in this Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack.
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
These Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bags are a travel must-have. These bags are made from 100% Recycled Polyester and available in 12 different colors and prints.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley All in One Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley cotton all-in-one, 100% cotton, crossbody purse is perfect for your summer travels or any occasion. At 44% off you wont want to pass up this amazing deal!
$26 (REGULARLY $47)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use.  
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket
Amazon
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket
For those cool summer nights or for your roadtrip, this Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket is your go-to.
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Amazon
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Keep your travel essentials tidy when you travel with this Vera Bradley hanging travel organizer. It's lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottles.
$52 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. This travel duffle is available in 28 different prints and colors! 
$84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Sturdy and stylish, this Vera Bradley belt bag is made with water-resistant polyester. Wear it around the waist or sling it over the shoulder, it holds all the essentials.
$37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
The Vera Bradley Glenna Satchel features drawstrings to customize the fit and style of the bag and is made from machine washable microfiber.
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
We love the daisy dot paisley print on this Vera Bradley wristlet wallet.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
$22 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 39% off the regular price. 
$58 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Made for casual everyday wear, you can wear this as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Get it now for 31% off the original price. 
$75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)

