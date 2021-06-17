Prime Day starts Monday, but Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are here and ready to make cooking easier and faster! After being in quarantine for months, discounted tools and gadgets at this sale event are just what you need to get dinner on the table without friction. Whether you're planning a big family brunch, or you just need a little help in the kitchen, there are tons of prime day discounts on cookware items and kitchen appliances for just about every want and need during this prime day event.

Amazon shoppers can find deep discounts on a ton of items to make cooking a snap among Amazon kitchen gadgets -- from the right food processor to countertop convection ovens, these tools offer endless ways to get dinner on the table without a hassle. Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals serves up kitchen essentials at a discount, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, silicone utensils, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and more at this Prime Day sale.

Plus, Amazon Early Prime Day Deals has discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals offer more than just cookware. Bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen discounts from Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker This adorable mini waffle can make waffles and then some without taking up much space. Get it now for 30% off the regular price. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23) Buy Now

Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Amazon Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Selena Gomez used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven Amazon Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven If you've been toying with the idea of getting a countertop convection oven or an air fryer, this Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of the air fryer features. It's also an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for more than $200 off the original price. $200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Amazon DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time -- burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Meat Thermometer Amazon Meat Thermometer Make sure to grill your meat to the right temperature for all your cookouts this summer with this meat thermometer. $19 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Technivorm Moccamaster Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster Make the finest pot of coffee you will ever taste with the Technivorm Moccamaster. The machine is handcrafted for a quality coffee maker with a cup of joe to match. $309 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $329) Buy Now

Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Philips Soup Maker Amazon Philips Soup Maker The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Electric Food Chopper Amazon Electric Food Chopper For jobs that aren't big enough for a food processor, but are too big for a knife, you need this Electric Food Chopper. $26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

