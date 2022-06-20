Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses

If you're a hot sleeper or deal with night sweats, you know that getting to sleep during the summer months can be a nightmare. Lightweight blankets and cooling sheets can help you get some rest, but a cooling mattress could be the remedy for your bedtime woes. To help you get a better night's sleep this season, Amazon has Prime Day deals on some of the best cooling mattresses and you get them right on time before Prime Day, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

From cooling memory foam mattresses to hybrid memory foam mattresses, a lot of modern mattresses are made to circulate airflow and keep you cool — and they're a blessing during the summer heat. With up to 50% off on cooling mattresses, it's hard to beat these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Ahead, shop some of the best deals on top-rated cooling mattresses from Amazon's Prime Day 2022 Sale.

Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress Amazon Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress The Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress is made with AirScape TM 3 technology, which means you get an advanced cooling system built into your mattress. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products. $1,495 $897 Buy Now

Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress Amazon Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms. $1,195 $1,076 Buy Now

