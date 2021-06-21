Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By ET Online Staff
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances
Amazon

It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But it's Amazon Prime Day. There has never been a better time to buy the best kitchen appliances and cookware than right now during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. 

When you shop today, you'll save big on pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Prime Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.  

Looking for some new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor, women's clothing, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamondsfitness trackers and tons more.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. Make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale, including on kitchen appliances and cookware. 

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out our selection of the best discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware still available with Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
The smaller size of this Instant Pot makes it ideal for small households, side dishes or any kitchen where space is limited.  
$64 (REGULARLY $100)
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Make your own sparkling water in your own home.
$87
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Amazon
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Air fry with little or no oil for healthier, crunchy fried favorites.
$110
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender
This variable speed blender is great for anyone who is looking to make the best smoothies at home.
$450
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Amazon
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Make your own Delicious pasta right at home!!!
$36
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.
$163
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This Self Operating Vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$320

