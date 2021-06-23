Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By ET Online Staff
It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But in the wake of Amazon Prime Day, there are still deals to grab from Amazon's Prime Day event. 

Today, you'll still save big on pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Prime Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.  

Looking for some new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories still available from Prime Dayelectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor, women's clothing, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamondsfitness trackers and tons more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out our selection of the best discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware still available with Amazon Prime Day Deals.

ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals Still Available from Prime Day:

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
$20
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
16.9 Oz Personal Portable Blender
Amazon
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. 
$30 (REGURLARLY $33)
K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Keurig
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 8 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, White.png
Amazon
K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Keurig
Less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker fits neatly on your countertop.
$80
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Wake up to an awesome brew at home thanks to the Amazon Basics 5-cup coffee maker. (Have all five cups, we're not judging.) 
$20
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This Self Operating Vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$320
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Make your own sparkling water in your own home.
$86
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Oster Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Old-fashioned corkscrews are just that. Upgrade your opening skills with the Oster 4-in-1 electric wine opener.
$30
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.
$163
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments.png
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Dash
Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1000-Watt, 2.6Qt, Black
Amazon
Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Dash
Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is your must-have for that smaller kitchen space. 
$52 (REGULARLY $60)
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Amazon
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Make your own Delicious pasta right at home!!!
$36
Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 3 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs, Best For Beginners
Amazon
Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker
Instant Pot
An upgrade from the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.
$76 (REGULARLY $80)
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender
This variable speed blender is great for anyone who is looking to make the best smoothies at home.
$446
6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 
$70 (REGULARLY $115)
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Amazon
Galanz 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven
Air fry with little or no oil for healthier, crunchy fried favorites.
$84 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel
Calphalon
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel.png
Amazon
BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel
Calphalon
The machine's 15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso. 
$239 (REGULARLY $400)

