It is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. With only a few more hours left to shop Prime Day, the clock is ticking on the best Apple deals. Until the end of the day today, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the most popular Apple products are getting nice Amazon Prime Day discounts. We've sifted through all the last-minute Prime Day tech deals to pick out Apple's hottest ticket items that are on sale, but not for much longer.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $249 $199 Shop Now

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $140 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal

If you have a pet, often lose your wallet or plan to travel soon, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $88 Shop Now

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Right now, Apple's M1 MacBook Air is on sale for its lowest price ever. Amazon is taking 25% off the 2020 edition of Apple's laptop, marking it down to just $750.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,799 14-INCH Shop Now

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals during Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories right now at Amazon Prime Day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

Apple AirTags Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day — Save Big on a Summer Travel Essential

Save $400 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphones at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Save on Series 8, Ultra, Series 7 and More

Apple's MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever with this Prime Day Laptop Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machine Deals

The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More

iRobot Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to $1,000 On Frame TVs at Samsung's Competing Prime Day Sale