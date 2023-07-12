Amazon Prime Day Is Almost Over, But These Apple Deals Are Still Available Until Midnight
It is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. With only a few more hours left to shop Prime Day, the clock is ticking on the best Apple deals. Until the end of the day today, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the most popular Apple products are getting nice Amazon Prime Day discounts. We've sifted through all the last-minute Prime Day tech deals to pick out Apple's hottest ticket items that are on sale, but not for much longer.
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you active, healthy, and safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer.
Get two years of AppleCare+ with the purchase of this Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular.
Best Prime Day AirPods Deals
Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.
Best Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal
If you have a pet, often lose your wallet or plan to travel soon, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Prime Day MacBook Deals
Right now, Apple's M1 MacBook Air is on sale for its lowest price ever. Amazon is taking 25% off the 2020 edition of Apple's laptop, marking it down to just $750.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
Powered by an M2 chip, the MacBook Pro sustains up to 20 hours of battery life with a brilliant display.
The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals during Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls, and you can attach your Apple smart keyboard for easier typing.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
Get a discount on the latest Apple iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and with a brilliant display, be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.
Best Apple Accessories Deals
From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories right now at Amazon Prime Day.
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.
The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more.
With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging.
Stock up on extra chargers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More
Apple AirTags Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day — Save Big on a Summer Travel Essential
Save $400 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphones at Amazon Prime Day
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Save on Series 8, Ultra, Series 7 and More
Apple's MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever with this Prime Day Laptop Deal
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machine Deals
The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More
iRobot Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Prime Day
Save Up to $1,000 On Frame TVs at Samsung's Competing Prime Day Sale