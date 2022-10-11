Amazon's October Prime Day savings start today, which means there is no better time to upgrade your at-home workout routine. Peloton, one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes, is offering up to 25% off bikes, equipment, and apparel during this year's second Prime Day event — and it's not a sale you want to miss.

For 48 hours, Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access Sale exclusively for Prime members to kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season. The online retail giant is offering Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour savings event on top brands including Peloton, which rarely goes on sale. If you're looking for a gift for your fitness-obsessed friends and family or want to take your home gym to the next level, be sure to take advantage of these Peloton deals before Prime Day comes to an end.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Peloton to shop on Amazon. Save $200 on the original Peloton bike, improve your form with 15% off the movement-tracking Peloton Guide, and enjoy 25% off select apparel and equipment for your best workout yet.

Best Amazon Prime Day Peloton Deals

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,225 Buy Now

Peloton Bike Mat Amazon Peloton Bike Mat Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat. $75 $56 Buy Now

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $250 Buy Now

Peloton Dumbbells Amazon Peloton Dumbbells Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout. $55 $41 Buy Now

