Amazon Prime Day Peloton Deals: Save Up to 25% on Bikes, Cycling Shoes, Weights and More
Amazon's October Prime Day savings start today, which means there is no better time to upgrade your at-home workout routine. Peloton, one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes, is offering up to 25% off bikes, equipment, and apparel during this year's second Prime Day event — and it's not a sale you want to miss.
For 48 hours, Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access Sale exclusively for Prime members to kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season. The online retail giant is offering Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour savings event on top brands including Peloton, which rarely goes on sale. If you're looking for a gift for your fitness-obsessed friends and family or want to take your home gym to the next level, be sure to take advantage of these Peloton deals before Prime Day comes to an end.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Peloton to shop on Amazon. Save $200 on the original Peloton bike, improve your form with 15% off the movement-tracking Peloton Guide, and enjoy 25% off select apparel and equipment for your best workout yet.
Best Amazon Prime Day Peloton Deals
Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat.
Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.
Another Peloton shoe option, this pair has a single hook and loop strap for easy on and off.
Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.
Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout.
Ease your way up to dumbbells with 1, 2, or 3-pound Peloton weights.
Silky-smooth and durable, these Peloton logo leggings are made to stay up during your workout.
For a more cozy workout pant, go with these deep purple Peloton joggers.
Show your love for Peloton with this breezy racerback tank.
This sweat-proof arm band reads your heart rate and connects to your phone via Bluetooth to track your progress.
The keyhole back cutout in this sports bra not only looks cute, but makes it extra breathable.
Stay comfy while repping your love for Peloton with this crewneck sweatshirt.
