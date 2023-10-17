Gifts

Amazon Prime Members Can Save Up to 70% on the Best Funko Pop Gifts for the Holiday Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spider Man Funko Pop
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:14 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Save big on the best gifts for Funko fanatics with Amazon's sale exclusively for Prime members.

The holidays are right around the corner, so it's officially time to start planning your gift lists. If you missed the early holiday deals during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can actually save even more with the latest Prime-exclusive deals.

While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Best of all, Prime members can save up to 70% on Funko Pop figures, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and other popular fandoms.

Shop the Funko Pop Deals

Funko Pop makes perfect gifts with something for everybody to love. It can be hard to choose between all the different Funko Pop figures that are available, so we've gathered our favorite finds to give this holiday season. With such steep discounts, many of these holiday gifts cost as little as $5, so you can pick one up for everyone on your list.

Best Deals on Funko Pop Figures

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Across The Galaxy - Grogu Using The Force

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Across The Galaxy - Grogu Using The Force
Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Across The Galaxy - Grogu Using The Force

The Child, Grogu, is in danger and he's using the Force to try and protect himself. Get 70% off this perfect Star Wars gift.

$17 $5

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers
Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers

Once an eager padawan, Ahsoka Tano has proven to be a capable warrior through her victories in various battles throughout the Clone Wars.

$13 $5

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Spider-Man in Hat

Funko Pop! Spider-Man in Hat
Amazon

Funko Pop! Spider-Man in Hat

Celebrate all things Spidey and expand your Marvel set with this Amazon-exclusive fugure.

$13 $5

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack
Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack

Pop! Star-Lord, Pop! Groot, Pop! Drax, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Rocket are dressed for festive heroic fun. Join them for action-packed, holiday-themed adventures through the cosmos.

$60 $39

Shop Now

Best Deals on Funko Games

The Haunted Mansion - Call of The Spirits Game

The Haunted Mansion - Call of The Spirits Game
Amazon

The Haunted Mansion - Call of The Spirits Game

Celebrate the Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with new Special Edition Haunted Mansion Game. The Magic Kingdom Park edition features special glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts and new artwork from Walt Disney World.

$25 $10

Shop Now

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game
Amazon

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game

Guess which beloved character or show-inspired situation your friends would choose. When you score, move through the charming folk art map of Schitt’s Creek.

$20 $8

Shop Now

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game
Amazon

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game

Play as famous Kaiju, with each player selecting to be either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghiborah, or Megalon, and battle to see which monster will reign as king.

$35 $14

Shop Now

Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals

Prime member or not, you can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics. Below, shop Amazon's best deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023.

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Amazon

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!

$60 $50

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.

$60 $44

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023

Count down to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s™ 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your favorite animatronic characters dressed in holiday ensembles.

$50 $42

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.

$60 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids in 2023

Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids in 2023

The Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Every Kind of Man

Gifts

The Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Every Kind of Man

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Gifts

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Amazon's 2023 'Toys We Love' List Is Here: Shop Our Top Picks

Gifts

Amazon's 2023 'Toys We Love' List Is Here: Shop Our Top Picks

These Will Be the Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart

Best Lists

These Will Be the Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Best Lists

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Tags: