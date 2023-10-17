Save big on the best gifts for Funko fanatics with Amazon's sale exclusively for Prime members.
The holidays are right around the corner, so it's officially time to start planning your gift lists. If you missed the early holiday deals during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can actually save even more with the latest Prime-exclusive deals.
While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Best of all, Prime members can save up to 70% on Funko Pop figures, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and other popular fandoms.
Funko Pop makes perfect gifts with something for everybody to love. It can be hard to choose between all the different Funko Pop figures that are available, so we've gathered our favorite finds to give this holiday season. With such steep discounts, many of these holiday gifts cost as little as $5, so you can pick one up for everyone on your list.
Best Deals on Funko Pop Figures
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Across The Galaxy - Grogu Using The Force
The Child, Grogu, is in danger and he's using the Force to try and protect himself. Get 70% off this perfect Star Wars gift.
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers
Once an eager padawan, Ahsoka Tano has proven to be a capable warrior through her victories in various battles throughout the Clone Wars.
Funko Pop! Spider-Man in Hat
Celebrate all things Spidey and expand your Marvel set with this Amazon-exclusive fugure.
Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack
Pop! Star-Lord, Pop! Groot, Pop! Drax, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Rocket are dressed for festive heroic fun. Join them for action-packed, holiday-themed adventures through the cosmos.
Best Deals on Funko Games
The Haunted Mansion - Call of The Spirits Game
Celebrate the Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with new Special Edition Haunted Mansion Game. The Magic Kingdom Park edition features special glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts and new artwork from Walt Disney World.
Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game
Guess which beloved character or show-inspired situation your friends would choose. When you score, move through the charming folk art map of Schitt’s Creek.
Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game
Play as famous Kaiju, with each player selecting to be either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghiborah, or Megalon, and battle to see which monster will reign as king.
Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals
Prime member or not, you can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics. Below, shop Amazon's best deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023.
Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023
Count down to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s™ 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your favorite animatronic characters dressed in holiday ensembles.
Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
