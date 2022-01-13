Amazon Sale: Save up to 50% on Vera Bradley Bags, Face Masks, and More
Amazon's Sale is your gateway to designer handbags at a discount! Right now, it's offering major markdowns on totes and handbags from some of your favorite brands. Right now you can save $100s on Vera Bradley handbags. Find deals of up to 50% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags, face masks and handbags whether you're looking for something cozy for this winter or you need a year-round tote.
Vera Bradley's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, feature vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley stands out every season; especially when you're in school or the office. Right now you can find Vera Bradley bags for up to 50% off, but only for a limited time at the Amazon Sale.
Beyond Vera Bradley bags, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
If you want to make sure you're supporting your favorite merchants, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon Deals on Vera Bradley Bags and Backpacks:
