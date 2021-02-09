Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More
If last-minute Valentine's Day gifts are what you're looking for, you're in the right place. Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
It's not just Vera Bradly that's on sale -- Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer discounts of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for Amazon's Valentine's Day, whether you're shopping for a sweetheart, Galentine or loved one. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals at Amazon’s Valentine's Day sale are just a click away.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon's Valentine's Day sale sale.
