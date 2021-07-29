In just a few weeks (or less!) kids are heading back to school. That means shopping for school supplies, backpacks, new outfits and, of course new shoes. Amazon has tons of discounts on shoes, but Uggs are having a moment, so we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for the new school year or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers. But it's not just Uggs. Whether you're looking for dorm decor as you prepare to head back to campus or you need sneakers for gym class, there are tons of items on sale to help make this school year amazing!

While you're doing your back to school shopping, remember you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best discounts.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG .

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper is exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when you need it. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Women's Highland Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Highland Sneaker If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy! These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort. $100 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

