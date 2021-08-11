Shopping

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

By Amy Sheridan
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kids are heading back to school and many of us are busy shopping for school supplies and backpacks to make sure the first day of school goes smoothly. But some of us have a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch, and if you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Back to School Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles for this summer, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Back to School Sale, but there's so much more to explore. 

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Back to School Sale.

Tory Burch Perry Tote
Tory Burch Women's Perry Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Perry Tote
If you're looking to upgrade your tote or gift your mom this Mother's Day, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality.
$345 (REGULARLY $378)
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Amazon
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for $85 off the original price while supplies last.
$92 (REGULARLY $190)
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly 3.4 Oz Eau De Parfum Spray For Women
Amazon
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
New season, new scent. This Tory Burch classy and fresh fragrance is great for everyday wear or special occasions. 
$93 (REGULARLY $122)
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
This roomy Tory Burch bag is big enough to hold your laptop and then some. This Tory Burch Robinson Tote makes the perfect everyday bag.
$348
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
These Tory Burch slides are the everyday sandals everyone needs.
$184 (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off until winter. 
$100 (REGULARLY $198)
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
It's easy to slide into summer with these Tory Burch sandals.
$160 (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$73 (REGULARLY $149)
Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal
Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal
This classic Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal is one of the best sandals to make a statement this spring and summer. 
$190 (REGULARLY $198)
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 45% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$77 (REGULARLY $157)
Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
This Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit flatters and shapes the way a one-piece should. 
$100 AND UP (REGULARLY $258)

