Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 40% Off Leggings, Sports Bras & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
alo yoga amazon prime day
Alo Yoga

Winter is on its way out and that means it's time for new workout gear to get our bodies beach-ready for spring break! If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns with Amazon Deals. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon Deals has irresistible prices. 

Right now, there are major markdowns on Alo Yoga apparel and all sorts of workout gear with Amazon Deals like Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok Leggings, but it's offering shoppers deals and steals on more than just leggings and joggers. You can find deep discounts across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

The brand has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,  Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. 

Below, shop the best deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga that are available from Amazon Deals to workout in style. 

Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. These Alo Yoga Leggings are are must have at 37% off.
$125$76
Alo Yoga Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga Women's Feature Jacket
Amazon
Alo Yoga Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga's lightweight nylon jacket, with breathable net and mesh detail, is almost sold out in select sizes. 
$158$111
Alo Yoga Pure Tank-Distressed
Alo Yoga Women's Pure Tank-Distressed
Amazon
Alo Yoga Pure Tank-Distressed
Expect compliments at yoga class with this sporty and stylish tank. 
$64$37
Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Women's Urban Moto Sweatpant
Amazon
Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant
This fashionable and flattering but not flashy sweatpant makes working out comfortable. The fit is not too tight and not too baggy. 
$98$68
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. 
$114$56
Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga Women’s Airbrush Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging
Whether you're a yoga instructor or you just like yoga clothing, Alo Yoga’s Airbrush legging is fab. It comes in 13 different designs and colors including the popular white camo, and black/gold chakra. 
$88$58
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. 
$84$70
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
This super-soft tank keeps you cool during your workout with its breathability. 
$48$37
Alo Yoga High Waist Coast Capri
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Coast Capri
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Coast Capri
The perfect fit for the yoga mat, these yoga pants are comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$94$65
Alo Yoga High Waist Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Legging
If you're looking for good running leggings for chilly days, these Alo Yoga high waist leggings hug your body for a flawless fit. 
$108$35
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
You don't have to be a yogi to appreciate the simple style of this Alo Yoga workout pullover. 
$138$92
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Amazon
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
If your yoga practice leaves you sweaty, cover up when you're done with this polyester hoodie. It features an oversized silhouette, and comes in four other colors.
$138$98

Shop all Amazon Deals on Alo Yoga

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Deals on Travel Gear for Spring

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses for Spring

Kris Jenner's Brand Safely is Perfect for Spring Cleaning 2022

The Best Swimwear for Spring 2022

Hill House Nap Dresses Are on Sale Just in Time for Spring

The Best Patio Furniture from Overstock's Spring Home and Outdoor Sale

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals To Shop Now

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring

Spring Sandals: Check Out Pairs From Tory Burch, Steve Madden and More

Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Wear Coach's Spring Collection