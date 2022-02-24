Amazon's Best Deals on Sandals for Spring

If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this spring, it may be time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you want to get strappy sandals for a spring break or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon Sandals Deals:

Soludos Women's Capri Heels Amazon Soludos Women's Capri Heels When you're ready to step out this summer, skip the flip flops and do it in style with these Capri Heels from Soludos. With a little more lift than a flat sandal, these heeled sandals are suited more for a dressy outfit than a day at the beach. $140 $75 Buy Now

Clarks Annadel Bari Platform Amazon Clarks Annadel Bari Platform These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a $98 discount will. $140 $31 Buy Now

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. $80 $33 Buy Now

Birkenstock Mayari Amazon Birkenstock Mayari Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal Amazon Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. $124 $36 Buy Now

KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal Amazon KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal If you're looking for a sandal to hike or camp in, this is more comfortable than a running shoe -- and you can even where it with socks when it gets a bit chilly in the woods. $100 $49 Buy Now

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $35 $31 Buy Now

