Amazon's Best Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings

By ETonline Staff
Best Leggings Deals Prime Day
Amazon

Leggings were the pandemic pants for the last two years, but we haven't lost our lust for leggings just yet. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we still can't get enough leggings in our closets. While holiday sales are behind us, there are still major markdowns with Amazon Deals that shoppers can take advantage of -- including the TikTok-famous leggings and stretch pants for just about any occasion. 

Amazon Deals is full of can't-miss savings this year and we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 
$23
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$27$10

As a major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of holiday shopping. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings: 

Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Redqenting High Waisted Leggings for Women Workout Seamless Leggings Yoga Pants Sweat Proof Tummy Control Tights
Amazon
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
  These super-soft women's leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. 
$30$18
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
High-waisted squat proof workout leggings or yoga pants
Amazon
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
Slimming and squat-proof, Sunzel's yoga pants have a 4-way stretch to keep you comfortable whether you're in a lotus pose -- or doing dishes. 
$30$25
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Women's High Waisted Athletic Pants with Pocket
Amazon
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Like any good workout legging, this pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature.
$50$25
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in three colors: black, rose and oxblood. 
$27$8
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$36$26
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Amazon
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Workout clothes reveal a lot, but they don't have to reveal everything with these High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights. The spandex scrunch fabric conceals cellulite while shaping and booty-lifting to accentuate the curves you want to show off. 
$25$8
HUE Seamless Leggings
HUE Women's Seamless Leggings
Amazon
HUE Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.
$48$13
YUNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
UNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon
YUNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors. 
$40$21
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
If you've been looking for the right compression leggings (with a hidden pocket!), these are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and have an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 22,000+ reviews. They're a safe bet. 
$40$19
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
Amazon
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
This multi-functional Kendall + Kylie Python leggings can be worn to work out or for a casual look. These sassy and cute leggings feature a phone pocket on the left side.
$58
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Amazon
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
These stretchy women's workout leggings by Oalka are made with breathable fabric to make every workout from running to strength training comfortable when you sweat.
$25$10
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Women's leggings don't necessarily have to be tapered. The Go Walk Pants from Skechers have a little give around the ankles for maximum comfort for your walks.
$49$23
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$50$28
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
High Waist Workout Leggings with Pockets and Tummy Control
Amazon
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
Designed for comfort and convenience, these leggings have a high waist for better tummy control and a hidden pocket to keep your phone or keys. 
$20$10
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
Amazon
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
This ultra-soft workout pant gets compared to the Lululemon Align legging. It keeps everything in place while you're exercising. 
$88$19 AND UP
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon Brand - AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Take a break from the bland with a printed cropped high waisted legging. This pair comes in three other dazzling patterns: marble print, snake and ditsy floral.
$26$8
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGES Womens High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Running Leggings
Amazon
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you need active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in 30 different styles.
$26
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect athletic leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$20$18
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
textured workout pants with butt lift enhanced functionality
Amazon
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on!
$20$4
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red.
$140$100
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
Amazon
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
It's easy to look cute quick when you can throw on these capri pants from No Nonsense. 
$22$13
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$40$35
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$114$33
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Amazon
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings for your workout wardrobe. These workout pants are a best seller on Amazon. 
$41$20
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Butt Lifting Leggings - Shapewear for Women
Amazon
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. 
$30

