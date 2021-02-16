Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on American Apparel
Spring is almost here and Amazon's Big Winter Sale has deals to help you clear out the cobwebs to make room for just about everything, including styles from your favorite brands. Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing -- you can find items for as much as 40% off!
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of other brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera BradleyLevi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.
Amazon's Big Winter Sale doesn't end with fashion. Whether you're looking for a juicer or a smart speaker, Amazon is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more.
Whether you're shopping to give your wardrobe a spring refresh or you're looking for a gift, Amazon's new guide section, makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whatever you're looking for, Amazon's deals are just a click away.
Amazon also has great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes just as we're starting to look ahead to spring. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone to do your shopping.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.
Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.
