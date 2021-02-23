Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

With the winter season underway and the spring season just weeks out, there's no better time for a winter refresh and a spring head-start. We've found more than a few good deals on designer handbags you don't want to miss at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale as part of the Amazon Big Winter Sale event and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off.

Right now, we're finding amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from Amazon Big Winter Sale event. As things begin to open up and warm up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. Surprise your mom, daughter, sister, or wife with a new bag while it's on sale.

With the spring season on it's way, Amazon's Big Winter Sale sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot deals and fashion sales from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Winter sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Big Winter Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

If you're looking beyond bags, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you and your loved ones need stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, great deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale sale event are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts available at the Amazon Big Winter Sale. But hurry: The deals are winding down!

Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote This spacious bag is big enough to hold everything you need to get by from day-today. Get it now for more than $210 off the original price. $81.57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. Shop now to get it for 50% off the original price. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature -- you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. Get it now for 75% off the original price. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Small Feed Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Darren Small Feed Bag This slouchy bag is part princess, part hobo-chic. Get it now for more than $138 off the original price. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $248) Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody Cute and feminine, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag or a clutch. Right now, you can save more than $138 on this bag, while supplies last. $60 AT REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather and light gold hardware. $97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $248) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch This nylon cosmetic pouch is perfect for all of your beauty essentials. $27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. $89 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price. $135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories. Shop now to get it for $80 off the original price. $246 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. $87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

