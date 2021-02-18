Spring is still weeks away and for many of us, that means it's time for a winter wardrobe refresh. Amazon is staying on top of all our needs while we're still spending a lot of time at home and it's offering big discounts from all our favorite designers at its Big Winter Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of deals on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for spring or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items at Amazon's Big Winter Sale, but there's so much more to explore.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Calvin Klein are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's Big Winter Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

If you're shopping for someone else, you can also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Tory Burch Women's Reversible Logo Saffiano Leather Belt Amazon Tory Burch Women's Reversible Logo Saffiano Leather Belt This reversible belt does double duty in style with the Tory Burch logo buckle. $179 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy now

Tory Burch Robinson Slim Wallet Amazon Tory Burch Robinson Slim Wallet If your wallet is looking a little tired, Tory Burch's Robinson Slim Wallet is an elegant upgrade. $108 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $178) Buy now

Tory Burch Miller Metal Mini Hobo Oryx Amazon Tory Burch Miller Metal Mini Hobo Oryx Give your winter bag a break -- this Tory Burch Miller Metal Mini Hobo is $150 off the regular price while supplies last. $348 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $498) Buy now

Tory Burch Perry Tote Amazon Tory Burch Perry Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality. $319 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $348) Buy now

Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator Amazon Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for almost $100 off the original price while supplies last. $92 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy now

Tory Burch Nylon Ella Tote Amazon Tory Burch Nylon Ella Tote This bag proves a tote doesn't have to be leather to be stylish. $175 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Amazon Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. It's the perfect scent for heating things up on Valentine's Day. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 52% off while supplies last. $73 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Amazon Tory Burch Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack The Tory Burch Perry Backpack is made of durable nylon with faux leather trim and a colorblock design. This backpack comes in two colors: navy and black. $176 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag Amazon Tory Burch Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag This Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag is made with a lovely croc-embossed cowhide leather. $798 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal Amazon Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal This classic Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal is one to make a statement this spring and summer. $176 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Amazon Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $89 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tory Burch Ella Mini Tote Amazon Tory Burch Ella Mini Tote This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest holiday sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. $178 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. $299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Perry Tote Amazon Tory Burch Perry Tote The Perry Tote by Tory Burch is made with pebbled leather cowhide. You can use this purse every single day -- be it work, travel or play. This handbag comes in six colors: black, devon sand, grey heron, light umber, royal navy and pink moon. $310 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $348) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors. $184 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. $78 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. $248 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

Amazon Big Winter Sale: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers & More

Best Black Boots on Sale Now: Shop the Best Marked-Down Specials Now

Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring

The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather

Cubcoats: Face Masks for Kids

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here & All Shoppable on Amazon