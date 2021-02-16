Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More.
Frigid temperatures tell us that spring is still weeks away, but Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here to get us through to March 20. There are deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands of sandals now so we'll be ready to wear them after the big thaw.
Now's the prefect time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops and espadrilles. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
