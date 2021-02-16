Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More.

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Amazon Sandals Deals

Frigid temperatures tell us that spring is still weeks away, but Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here to get us through to March 20. There are deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands of sandals now so we'll be ready to wear them after the big thaw. 

Now's the prefect time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops and espadrilles. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a 78% discount will. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Kenneth Cole REACTION T-Strap Wedge Sandal
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's T-Strap Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION T-Strap Wedge Sandal
These Kenneth Cole REACTION wedges are super light and comfortable. If you have larger feet and have trouble finding shoes in your size, these super cute sandals come in larger sizes. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $92)
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
Bandolino Women's Madia Dress Sandal
Amazon
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 90% off the original price. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124)
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Amazon
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. These Vionic sandals go well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses and have orthotic support. 
$27 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Canyon Flat Sandal
Amazon
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
A summer wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of flat sandals. Get these Sam Edelman sandals at a discount of up to 87% off the original price. 
$10 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Clarks Women's Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
These sassy sandals don't look like it, but they are made for walking. Amazon customers rave about their comfort and they can be yours now for up to 60% off the regular price. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with jeans. Shop now to get these sandals for more than $50 off the regular price. 
$22 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
These earthy sandals are meant to be worn with long flowy dresses. Shop now to get them for up to 45% off the original price. 
$28 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Women's Zashti Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles.
$35 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $60
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 41% off, while supplies last.
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. Shop now to get them for 50% off the original price.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)

