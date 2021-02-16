Frigid temperatures tell us that spring is still weeks away, but Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here to get us through to March 20. There are deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands of sandals now so we'll be ready to wear them after the big thaw.

Now's the prefect time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops and espadrilles. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Clarks Annadel Bari Platform Amazon Clarks Annadel Bari Platform One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a 78% discount will. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy now

Kenneth Cole REACTION T-Strap Wedge Sandal Amazon Kenneth Cole REACTION T-Strap Wedge Sandal These Kenneth Cole REACTION wedges are super light and comfortable. If you have larger feet and have trouble finding shoes in your size, these super cute sandals come in larger sizes. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $92) Buy now

Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal Amazon Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 90% off the original price. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124) Buy now

Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal Amazon Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. These Vionic sandals go well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses and have orthotic support. $27 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy now

Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal A summer wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of flat sandals. Get these Sam Edelman sandals at a discount of up to 87% off the original price. $10 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $82) Buy now

Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal Amazon Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal These sassy sandals don't look like it, but they are made for walking. Amazon customers rave about their comfort and they can be yours now for up to 60% off the regular price. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy now

Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Amazon Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79) Buy now

Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with jeans. Shop now to get these sandals for more than $50 off the regular price. $22 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76) Buy now

Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals These earthy sandals are meant to be worn with long flowy dresses. Shop now to get them for up to 45% off the original price. $28 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy now

Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Amazon Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles. $35 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $60 Buy Now

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 41% off, while supplies last. $65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge Amazon Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159) BUY NOW

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal Amazon UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Amazon Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. Shop now to get them for 50% off the original price. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals Amazon TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) BUY NOW

