Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Men's Clothing from True Religion, Adidas, Levi's, and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for a gift for the special man in your life, Amazon is making it easy on you to find great deals on just about anything a guy could want -- including designer clothes for men who like to look good. Amazon's Big Winter Sale has markdowns on all sorts of fashion essentials for guys' spring and summer wardrobes. But the sale is not just for men -- Amazon's epic sale is a great time for shoppers to grab items across all categories at deep discounts. 

If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is real with discounts on Amazon men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find bargains on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands.

There are also loads of discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

If this winter made you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. 

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing. 

Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and you get them for 43% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
RVCA Monkberry Floral Short Sleeve Shirt
RVCA Monkberry Floral Short Sleeve Shirt
Amazon
RVCA Monkberry Floral Short Sleeve Shirt
One of the more popular menswear brands, RVCA's floral shirt is just the right pattern to kick off spring. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Goodthreads Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts
Goodthreads Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts
Amazon
Goodthreads Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts
Tik Tok says shorts with 5" inseams are the length men want for spring and summer shorts and these deliver with the classic chino flat-front. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON
Carhartt 6 Inch Soft Toe Work Boot
Carhartt Men's 6 Inch Waterproof Wedge Soft Toe Work Boot
Amazon
Carhartt 6 Inch Soft Toe Work Boot
Carhartt's classic soft-toe leather work boots are a men's wardrobe staple. These casual shoes are a must-have for any season. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
The Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect to layer as we transition into spring. 
$99 AT AMAZON
Tommy Bahama Hibiscus Sunset Silk Camp Shirt
Tommy Bahama Hibiscus Sunset Silk Camp Shirt
Amazon
Tommy Bahama Hibiscus Sunset Silk Camp Shirt
A bold floral camp shirt from Tommy Bahama is just what you need to dive into spring and summer. 
$85 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Spring is cotton sweater weather! This Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater comes in over 30 colors.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Available in a Navy and Green, these Stan Smith Adidas Tennis Sneakers are a must-buy at 40% off, while supplies last.
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
Amazon
Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
He'll be ready to go back to the office in style in Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant. Get them now at a discount of $58.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Lacoste Men's Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt
Amazon
Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Time to update your cotton undershirts? Do it with the Lacoste cotton crewneck T-shirt for quality at a discount.  
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Goodthreads Lightweight Comfort Stretch Oxford Short
Goodthreads Lightweight Comfort Stretch Oxford Short
Amazon
Goodthreads Lightweight Comfort Stretch Oxford Short
If you're not quite ready for a 5" inseam, these shorts can help you transition to the shorter menswear style with a 7" inseam. 
$6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Linen Cotton Shirt
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Linen Cotton Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Linen Cotton Shirt
If the full-on camp shirt trend is a little too loud for you, this muted version can help you stay on-trend. They pair well with linen trousers or khaki shorts. 
$5 AND UP AT AMAZON 9REGULARLY $25)
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Dr. Martens Men's Hardie Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Men's Hardie Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Dr. Martens Men's Hardie Chelsea Boot
If you've been looking for deals on the perfect Chelsea boot, you can't go wrong with Doc Martens. You'll wear these high-class, high-quality boots year-round. 
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Stay warm with this Columbia Mountain Vest that provides a classic fit for ultimate comfort when the seasons are changing. 
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Mens Custom Slim Fit Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
This polo shirt can make any man look fantastic. Shop now to get it for 47% off the original price. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
Amazon
True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
True Religion is always a go-to brand for jeans for men. These True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans are 55% off, while supplies last.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
$68 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
Amazon
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
He'll look slick even when it's windy in Ralph Lauren's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker. Perfect for spring, you can get it now for 63% off the original price while supplies last. 
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Great for any season, scoop up this iconic Lacoste shirt while it's still in stock!
$92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket London Fog Regular Big-Tall Coat
Amazon
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be worn on or off the golf course.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's
Amazon
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt
This Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt doesn't have over 11,000 reviews for no reason! Perfect for any spring or summer wedding, this Van Heusen Dress Shirt is a wrinkle free with a point color that comes in over 20 colors.
STARTING AT $31 (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Amazon
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's is a favorite of all the menswear brands and these jeans prove it. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

