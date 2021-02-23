Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Men's Clothing from True Religion, Calvin Klein, Levi's, and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for a gift for the special man in your life Amazon is making it easy on you to find great deals on just about anything a guy could want -- including designer clothes for guys who like to look good.  Amazon's Big Winter Sale has markdowns on all sorts of fashion essentials for guys' winter and spring wardrobes. But it's not just for significant others -- Amazon's epic sale is a great time for shoppers to grab gifts for him even if they're just friends or family. 

If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is real with discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands.

There are also loads of discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing. 

Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
Amazon
Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant
He'll be ready to go back to the office in style in Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant. Get them now at a discount of $58.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Mens Custom Slim Fit Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt
This shirt can make any man look fantastic. Shop now to get it for 47% off the original price. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt
Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt
Amazon
Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt
Spring is just around the corner. Make sure your partner is ready in this Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt. Get it now for $48 off the original price while supplies last. 
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Shoeslocker Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Shoeslocker Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 
$32 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket London Fog Regular Big-Tall Coat
Amazon
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be worn on or off the golf course.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
Amazon
True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
True Religion is always a go-to brand for jeans for men. These True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans are 55% off, while supplies last.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Amazon, Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Everyone loves new underwear! Get him stocked up with this 7-pack of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs.
$59 AT AMAZON
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Stay warm with this Columbia Mountain Vest that provides a classic fit for ultimate comfortable
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Wear this Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater for a sleek clean look for your date night with your partner. This Cotton V Neck Sweater comes in over 30 colors.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
The Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect to layer for crisp fall weather. 
$99 AT AMAZON
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's
Amazon
Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's
This Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt doesn't have over 11,000 reviews for no reason! This Van Heusen Dress Shirt is a wrinkle free with a point color that comes in over 20 colors.
STARTING AT $17 (REGULARLY $45)
Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Lacoste Men's Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt
Amazon
Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Time to update your cotton undershirts? Do it with the Lacoste cotton crewneck T-shirt for quality at a discount.  
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
Amazon
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
He'll look slick even when it's windy in Ralph Lauren's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker. Right now you can get it for 66% off the original price while supplies last. 
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Scoop up this Lacoste shirt in a few colors while they're still in stock!
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Bonobos Tech Slim Fit Button-Down
Bonobos Tech Slim Fit Button-Down
Amazon
Bonobos Tech Slim Fit Button-Down
He can never have too many stylish button downs. Get this one from Bonobos for 52% off the original price while supplies last. 
$46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)

