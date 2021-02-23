Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for a gift for the special man in your life Amazon is making it easy on you to find great deals on just about anything a guy could want -- including designer clothes for guys who like to look good. Amazon's Big Winter Sale has markdowns on all sorts of fashion essentials for guys' winter and spring wardrobes. But it's not just for significant others -- Amazon's epic sale is a great time for shoppers to grab gifts for him even if they're just friends or family.

If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is real with discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands.

There are also loads of discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing.

Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant Amazon Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant He'll be ready to go back to the office in style in Bonobos Weekday Warriors Slim Tailored Dress Pant. Get them now at a discount of $58. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy now

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans Amazon Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades. $41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) BUY NOW

Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt Amazon Ralph Lauren Men's Big Pony Logo Polo Shirt This shirt can make any man look fantastic. Shop now to get it for 47% off the original price. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy now

Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt Amazon Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt Spring is just around the corner. Make sure your partner is ready in this Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Shirt. Get it now for $48 off the original price while supplies last. $30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $78) Buy now

Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. $59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450) Buy now

LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket Amazon LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be worn on or off the golf course. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean True Religion is always a go-to brand for jeans for men. These True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans are 55% off, while supplies last. $53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118) BUY NOW

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Amazon Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs Amazon, Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs Everyone loves new underwear! Get him stocked up with this 7-pack of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs. $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest Amazon Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest Stay warm with this Columbia Mountain Vest that provides a classic fit for ultimate comfortable $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. $31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean Amazon Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater Wear this Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater for a sleek clean look for your date night with your partner. This Cotton V Neck Sweater comes in over 30 colors. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) BUY NOW

Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's Amazon Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Solid Men's This Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt doesn't have over 11,000 reviews for no reason! This Van Heusen Dress Shirt is a wrinkle free with a point color that comes in over 20 colors. STARTING AT $17 (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack) Amazon Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack) Time to update your cotton undershirts? Do it with the Lacoste cotton crewneck T-shirt for quality at a discount. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket Amazon Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker Jacket He'll look slick even when it's windy in Ralph Lauren's Nylon Hooded Windbreaker. Right now you can get it for 66% off the original price while supplies last. $100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy now

Bonobos Tech Slim Fit Button-Down Amazon Bonobos Tech Slim Fit Button-Down He can never have too many stylish button downs. Get this one from Bonobos for 52% off the original price while supplies last. $46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy now

RELATED CONTENT:

265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather

Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight The Winter Blues

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Shop the Best Face Masks from Levi's