Amazon's Big Winter Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More
Valentine's Day is on its way which means we're knee-deep in winter weather. Lucky for you, Amazon has just what you need to get you through to spring: hot deals on Ugg boots! Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or you need new winter footwear for yourself, Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.
But the sale doesn't end with boots! The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Valentine's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig
With Valentine's Day approaching fast, here's ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself to feel special, including gifts for everyone you love, chocolates and sweets gifts, the best lingerie, gifts for the special man in your life, heart shaped jewelry, outfits for every type of date, and more! Whether you are shopping for your wife, husband, daughter, son, mother, father, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away.
Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.
