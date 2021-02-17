Valentine's Day is on its way which means we're knee-deep in winter weather. Lucky for you, Amazon has just what you need to get you through to spring: hot deals on Ugg boots! Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or you need new winter footwear for yourself, Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.

But the sale doesn't end with boots! The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Valentine's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With Valentine's Day approaching fast, here's ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself to feel special, including g ifts for everyone you love, chocolates and sweets gifts, the best lingerie, gifts for the special man in your life, heart shaped jewelry, outfits for every type of date, and more! Whether you are shopping for your wife, husband, daughter, son, mother, father, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot When the snow is deep, the Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall women's winter boots are in order. They feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute. Get them for 25% off while supplies last. $82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy now

UGG Women's Seyline Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Women's Seyline Ankle Boot Just because it's cold and snowy outside doesn't mean you have to skimp on style. UGG's Seyline Ankle Wedge Boots make it east to stay warm and cute during the winter. Get them now for 40% off the original price, while supplies last. STARTING AT $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170) Buy now

UGG Men's Hannen Tl Winter Boot Amazon UGG Men's Hannen Tl Winter Boot Stay warm and dry in the Ugg Men's Hannen TL Winter Boot. These leather boots feature a foam insole and wool lining for extra warmth and comfort. Right now, you can get them for 40% off the regular price. $172.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230) Buy now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot The classic and perfect everyday wear UGG boot. These Short Boots are available in Black, Chestnut, and Stone Grey. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) BUY NOW

UGG Women's W Lorna Boot Amazon UGG Women's W Lorna Boot Made with leather and suede with a rubber sole, you'll be ready for any kind of winter weather that comes your way. Get them now for 50% off while supplies last. $95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy now

UGG Women's Kesey Boot Amazon UGG Women's Kesey Boot These boots might just save you this winter. Crafted with leather and seam-sealed to block water and snow, these are what you want when you go outside this winter. Right now, you can get them for 40% off the regular price. $99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot These Koola Tall Boots is an essential boot which combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) BUY NOW

UGG Men's Hendren TL Winter Boot Amazon UGG Men's Hendren TL Winter Boot These men's winter boots are crafted with leather and suede with a waterproof seam-sealed construction so you stay comfortable and dry even when it's wet and cold outside. Right now, you can get them for 35% off the regular price. STARTING $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy now

UGG Hazel Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Hazel Ankle Boot This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. At 50% off, this UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white. $55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) BUY NOW

UGG Bandara Tall Boot Amazon UGG Bandara Tall Boot These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress. $232 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275) BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when when you need it. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot Amazon UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot These UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot is the perfect boot for the snowy days. Wear these boots for your ski trips with friends and family. $250 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe Amazon UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe Lounge around the house in this UGG Lorie Terry Robe. This UGG Lorie Terry Robe is 100% cotton. $88 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) BUY NOW

UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot An UGG Mini Boot designed to be a puffer jacket for your feet. This UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot is lined with sheep fur with cold weather technology protecting you from temperatures below -32c. At more than $100 off the regular price for these boots, there couldn't be a better time to get them. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) BUY NOW

UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Amazon UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boot. It also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac. STARTING AT $93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot Amazon UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. Very limited sizes, so hurry! $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) BUY NOW

UGG T Delta Flat Sandal Amazon UGG T Delta Flat Sandal This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie Amazon UGG Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie A soft leather ankle bootie with a zipper in the back. Sizes are limited, so grab them while supplies last. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot Amazon UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Amazon UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Leopard is in! These UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Highland Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Highland Sneaker If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy! These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort. $71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot Amazon UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown. $148 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

