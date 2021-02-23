Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More
As the winter season is underway, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Big Winter Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
It's not just Vera Bradly that's on sale -- Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer discounts of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals at Amazon’s Valentine's Day sale are just a click away.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon Big Winter Sale.
